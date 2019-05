Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into safe havens in light of trade tensions. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond hit its lowest level in more than a year, increasing the appeal of the dividend-oriented utility sector for fixed-income investors. Microsoft agreed to purchase wind power from Netherlands-based Eneco to supply clean energy to its data centers in Holland for 15 years starting in 2022.

