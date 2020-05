Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as increased risk appetite spurred a rotation into cyclical sectors.

Shares of Chinese solar-power producer Sky Solar Holdings rose by 25% after a consortium including Japan NK Investment and IDG Accel China Capital offered to buy the company for $6 an American depositary share, a hefty premium to its Friday closing price.

