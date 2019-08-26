Utilities Up as Momentum Builds -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as the upward momentum for the sector gained steam.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities sector on the Standard & Poor's 500, rose by more than 1% to near a 52-week high, even as most sectors remained far below their highs.

In recent months, hedge funds and other speculators have chased gains on utilities, which generally fare well when interest rates are falling and the economic outlook is darkening.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com