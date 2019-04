Shares of power producers rose as traders continued to chase gains in the sector. In the small- and mid-capitalization range, the utilities sector is the most expensive on the Russell 2000 index based on comparisons of price and earnings growth, said analysts at brokerage Jefferies. Spanish conglomerate Actividades de Construccion y Servicios said it's considering spinning off its renewable-energy business into a separate company ahead of a potential listing.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com