Utilities Up as Sector's Popularity Grows -- Utilities Roundup

07/15/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as momentum traders chased gains in the sector. "Driven by risk aversion and a thirst for yield amid low interest rates globally...investors are turning to the utilities sector," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. Fielding investor inquiries about utility stocks from overseas markets, Morgan Stanley analysts argued that "regulated utilities in Europe, Hong Kong, the U.S., and Australia offer the best risk-adjusted equity returns on average, despite slower growth, while high sovereign and inflation risk more than offset above-average growth in India and Brazil." American Electric Power has requested regulatory approval to buy three wind farms in Oklahoma for nearly $2 billion from closely held Chicago energy developer Invenergy.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

