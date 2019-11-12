Log in
Utilities Up as Traders Hedge On Outlook for U.S.-Chain Talks -- Utilities Roundup

11/12/2019 | 05:02pm EST

Shares of power producers rose as investors braced portfolios for a range of possible outcomes from U.S.-Chinese trade negotiations by building defensive positions.

Shares of PG&E rose sharply after the operator of Pacific Gas & Electric boosted its offer to wild-fire victims, seeking to secure the support of a key constituency for its bankruptcy plan. Under the company's plan, shareholders would not be entirely wiped out.

A rival creditors' plan, supported by some victims' groups, would wipe out shareholder value.

Temperatures rapidly fell in the Midwest, breaking record lows in places like Wisconsin, as a powerful Arctic front moved east across a wide swath of the U.S., bringing snow, ice and freezing rain and driving up energy usage.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

