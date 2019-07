Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields continued to slide. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at a three-year low of 1.952%, making dividend levels on utility stocks more appealing to fixed-income investors. Shares of Spanish utilities Iberdrola and Endesa are overvalued given their unappealing fundamentals, according to research firm Morningstar, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com