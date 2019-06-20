Log in
Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup

06/20/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields continued their retreat. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped below 2% for the first time since November 2016, as bets accumulated on the Federal Reserve cutting rates in July. Madison Gas and Electric said it would expand its Shared Solar renewable power program with the construction of a 5-megawatt solar array at the municipal airport in Middleton, Wis. PG&E shares rose after the California utility owner said it has permanently retired the high-voltage power line that sparked the deadliest wildfire in California's history after detailed inspections of its electric system revealed serious problems on that transmission line and others.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

