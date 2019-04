Shares of power producers ticked up as Treasury yields fell. Troubled California utility PG&E and a municipal utility in Missouri broke rules designed to protect the nation's electric system from cyber and physical attacks and were sanctioned by federal regulators, The Wall Street Journal reported. The U.S. increased domestic wind-power capacity by 8% to 96,433 megawatts, according to the American Wind Energy Association, as reported earlier.

