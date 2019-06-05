Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Remain Under Pressure -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied as the 10-year Treasury yield remained under pressure. After the slide in Treasury yields in May, dividends on utility stocks have become competitive. That has brought the sector to the attention of momentum-driven traders, causing big swings on an almost daily basis. An electric utility contractor that turned Puerto Rico's lights back on after Hurricane Maria now is ensnared in contract-steering probes as federal authorities. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General are looking into the work of a Mammoth Energy Services unit in Puerto Rico.

