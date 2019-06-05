Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Remain Under Pressure -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Shares of power producers rallied as the 10-year Treasury yield remained under pressure. After the slide in Treasury yields in May, dividends on utility stocks have become competitive. That has brought the sector to the attention of momentum-driven traders, causing big swings on an almost daily basis. An electric utility contractor that turned Puerto Rico's lights back on after Hurricane Maria now is ensnared in contract-steering probes as federal authorities. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General are looking into the work of a Mammoth Energy Services unit in Puerto Rico.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 6, 2019
PU
05:20pMexico wants U.S. to reroute funds to tackle migrant surge - sources
RE
05:19pPOSSIBLE MEXICAN RETALIATORY TARIFF LIST EXCLUDES U.S. CORN : sources
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:09pEXCLUSIVE : Wells Fargo board weighs keeping interim CEO in place - sources
RE
05:06pWarren criticizes Trump's 'dart throwing' Mexico tariff decision
RE
05:06pU.S. PUSHES MEXICO TO TAKE MORE ASYLUM SEEKERS, TIGHTEN CONTROLS : sources
RE
05:06pMexico, U.S. officials meet in high-stakes tariff talks at White House
RE
05:06pTrump says he thinks Mexico wants a deal, tariff threat stands
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : WTI : Oil slumps on U.S. crude stock build, WTI touches Jan. low
2GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC : GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstandi..
3RENAULT : Renault Puts Off Vote on Merger -- WSJ
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : UK 'bad bank' repays last of crisis-era loans
5SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About