Utilities Up as Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply as Treasury yields retreated. The yield on the 10-year Treasury tested multiyear lows below the psychologically significant 2% level amid pessimism on the outlook for trade relations despite the compromise between the U.S. and China at the G-20 meeting. Language in a draft bill establishing a fund to assist PG&E and other utilities with wild-fire exposure was positive but the California utility remains exposed to fire risk, according to one brokerage. "A large wildfire this summer may reduce the chances of PG&E re-emerging from bankruptcy proceedings by next summer," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com