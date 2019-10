Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields retreated.

Exelon shares fell after the operator of nuclear- and other utilities posted third-quarter earnings short of some investors' expectations.

Shares of PG&E were flat as fires spread in California once more. The company's Pacific Gas & Electric utility said 95% of customers affected by a recent preemptive blackout had since had their power restored.

