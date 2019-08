Shares of power producers rose as upward momentum continued to build in the sector.

California utility PG&E said its second-quarter loss widened to $2.55 billion, as the utility contended with costs associated with wildfire-related lawsuits, bankruptcy matters and efforts to overhaul the electric grid in Northern California.

A power outage put a large swath of the U.K. in the dark during hectic rush hour period on Friday.

