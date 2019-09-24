Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities Up as Weak Economic Data Spurs Demand for Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive areas after weak economic data.

Regional factory data, the Conference Board's consumer-confidence survey and house-price data from S&P Case Shiller all contributed to fears that the slowdown in global trade is catching up with the U.S. economy. That stoked demand for "evergreen" companies, those whose customer demand is less sensitive to changes in the broader economy.

Treasury yields fell Tuesday, making dividend-oriented utility stocks more appealing to fixed-income investors.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:03pNATIONAL RESERVE BANK OF TONGA : July
PU
05:58pMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Prime Minister's meets Pacific Island Leaders
PU
05:47pWall Street drops; Pelosi says to start formal impeachment inquiry
RE
05:47pHuawei CFO fighting U.S. extradition says her rights were violated
RE
05:46pHuawei CFO fighting U.S. extradition says her rights were violated
RE
05:41pNike's first-quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
RE
05:39pNike's first-quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
RE
05:38pMARGARET WOOD HASSAN : Senator Hassan Statement on Final NTSB Report on Columbia Gas Pipeline Explosions
PU
05:24pOil drops to lowest since Aramco attacks after Trump scolds China
RE
05:23pTHUNE : It's Time for Congress to Ratify USMCA Now
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
2READING INTERNATIONAL, INC. : READING INTERNATIONAL : Announces State-of-the-Art Cinema for Millers Junction, ..
3William Buck NSW Selects Cohesity to Make Backup Simple, Secure, and Fast
4TRIUMPH GROUP INC : TRIUMPH : STARLUX Airlines Selects Triumph For Wheel And Brake MRO Support
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : HOME DEPOT : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group