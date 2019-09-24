Utilities Up as Weak Economic Data Spurs Demand for Defensive Sectors -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive areas after weak economic data.

Regional factory data, the Conference Board's consumer-confidence survey and house-price data from S&P Case Shiller all contributed to fears that the slowdown in global trade is catching up with the U.S. economy. That stoked demand for "evergreen" companies, those whose customer demand is less sensitive to changes in the broader economy.

Treasury yields fell Tuesday, making dividend-oriented utility stocks more appealing to fixed-income investors.

