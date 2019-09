Shares of power producers rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from central-bank rate cuts.

The Federal Reserve is widely anticipated to cut interest rates this month. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump exhorted the central bank to cut rates to "ZERO, or less."

French utility Electricite de France said it will create a joint venture with Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy company Masdar.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com