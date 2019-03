Shares of power producers ticked up as traders rotated into safe havens in light of fears about the outlook for a U.S.-China compromise. Power company NextEra Energy Partners agreed to acquire a portfolio of six wind and solar projects from affiliate NextEra Energy Resources. As part of the deal, NextEra Energy Partners entered into a $900 million convertible equity portfolio financing with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com