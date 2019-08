Shares of power producers rose sharply as traders rotated into safe havens.

The relatively high-yielding utility sector is also benefiting from comparisons with the Treasury market, where the yield on the 30-year bond hit another record low Thursday.

Industrial data showed utilities production rose 3.1% because of a heatwave in July, noted analysts at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to clients.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com