Utilities Up on Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

08/27/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into sectors perceived as safe havens because of growing doubts about the outlook for trade talks.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500, hit another all-time high Tuesday.

Iraq, which derives between 30% and 40% of its power supply from Iranian electricity and natural gas, is trying to reduce that dependence under pressure from the U.S., as reported earlier.

Exelon shares rose after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley boosted their rating on the utility.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

EXELON CORPORATION 1.23% 46.24
MORGAN STANLEY -0.92% 39.79
