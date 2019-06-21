Log in
Utilities Up on Weakened Treasury Yields -- Utilities Roundup

06/21/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields remained depressed. Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a multibillion-dollar wildfire fund to help California's utilities cover mounting fire-related liability costs that have threatened their financial health. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has approved the state's first offshore wind farm, a 1,100-megawatt project intended to bring power 1.5 million homes by 2030, as reported earlier. Denmark's Orsted A/S will build the project with support from New Jersey utility Public Service Enterprise Group.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

