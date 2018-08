Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders shored up some defensive positions. Analysts at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research noted that there's been a shift in fund flows from technology funds to defensive sector funds in the last three months. California Water Service withdrew its revised cash proposal to acquire SJW Group for $70 a share after SJW's board rejected it earlier Friday.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com