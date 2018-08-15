Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Utilities up as Treasury Yields Fall on Turkey Fears -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders sought out safe havens and drove down Treasury yields. The utility sector has a strong inverse relationship with Treasury yields, partly because fixed-income investors often move back and forth between bonds and utilities, based on yield; and partly because utilities often carry large debt loads on their balance sheets. Utilities output fell by 0.5% in July, the third straight decline, according to the Federal Reserve.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:12pEmerging markets lead global stocks lower, commodities sink
RE
11:10pEmerging markets lead global stocks lower, commodities sink
RE
11:10pQuebec offers C$863 million in aid to lessen brunt of U.S. tariffs
RE
11:06pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Poor Air Quality Expected for Southern New England on Thursday, August 16, 2018
PU
11:06pALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : Are the Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Having Their Desired Effect? Looks Like It.
PU
11:06pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Assateague Wild Horse Update
PU
10:56pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Welcomes Israel’s Reopening of Kerem Shalom Crossing into Gaza
PU
10:51pUtilities up as Treasury Yields Fall on Turkey Fears -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2FTSE 100 : Commodities slide pulls FTSE to three-and-a-half month closing low
3AT&T : AT&T : U.S. investor sues AT&T for $224 million over loss of cryptocurrency
4MASSROOTS INC : MASSROOTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : HYBRID CAR MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 16.6% BY 2024, FOCUSING ON TOP KEY PLAYERS &NDASH; ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.