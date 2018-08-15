Utilities up as Treasury Yields Fall on Turkey Fears -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders sought out safe havens and drove down Treasury yields. The utility sector has a strong inverse relationship with Treasury yields, partly because fixed-income investors often move back and forth between bonds and utilities, based on yield; and partly because utilities often carry large debt loads on their balance sheets. Utilities output fell by 0.5% in July, the third straight decline, according to the Federal Reserve.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com