Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. Announces Results of Sustainability Performance Report

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner® curtainsided trailers is pleased to announce the results of a third-party sustainability performance report conducted by Ramboll, a leading engineering, design, and consultancy company founded in Denmark in 1945. The report highlights Utility’s substantial increases in environmental, health, and safety performance.

Utilizing over two decades of data from all five of Utility’s manufacturing plants across the U.S., this report provides insight into the benefits and impact of Utility’s effort to responsibly reduce their overall air emissions, waste, and energy consumption.

Through proactive green initiatives, Utility eliminated ozone-depleting emissions from their inject-foam insulation process and reduced their overall waste and emissions. Results show that Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions decreased by 27%, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emissions were cut down 62%, and Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) air emissions dropped 97%.

“We are honored to say that all Utility manufacturing plants are classified as Minor Sources of Emissions under the USEPA’s Clean Air Act regulations,” said Brett Olsen, Marketing Manager for Utility. “We take pride in managing our production and manufacturing with integrity as it relates to forward-thinking environmental practices.”

To add to their reduced emissions, Utility also sources 100% of its wood from forests certified by the Sustainable Forest Initiative (SFI), and their focus on cardboard recycling yielded a 23% increase. While Utility was enhancing environmental practices, they were able to improve worker safety as well. Utility’s recordable injuries decreased by 63%, while the most severe injuries (DART) declined by 67%, making it 31% lower than the industry average.

Overall, Utility’s reductions to water, energy, and materials usage cut down costs, improved efficiency, and provided substantial financial savings for the company each year. “These results prove that our proactive initiatives are achieving a safer, smarter, and more sustainable workplace,” Mr. Olsen added. “By staying ahead of the curve, we are pursuing and implementing sustainable practices that better our employees, our environment, and best utilize our natural resources.” To find out more information about Utility’s sustainable practices visit: https://www.utilitytrailer.com/discover-utility/sustainability/.

About Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America's oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R® and the 3000R® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Marion, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite® series and 4000D® dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000AE®, 4000S®, and 4000AE® Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.

