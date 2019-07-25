Utilligent : Strengthens Customer Engagement and Data and Analytics Capabilities Through Executive Hires

Utilligent, a strategy, operations, and technology consulting firm focused on advising some of the world’s largest utility companies, announced the appointment of two key executives to support the continued growth of cloud computing, digital strategy, and enterprise data management services: vice president, customer engagement Maria DeChellis and vice president, data and analytics Jay Reseigh.

Increased customer expectations—from digital experience to affordability, a changing workforce, and massive infrastructure investment programs—mean utilities must respond quicker, through multiple channels, and with more data than ever before.

“Utilligent has always been a customer-centric organization and to do that well, we also need to be data centric,” said executive vice president and chief customer officer Helen Burt. “Maria’s passion for helping utilities improve operational performance by using technology, blended with Jay’s history of collaborating with utilities to develop sustainable data practices, strengthens Utilligent’s ability to help companies serve their customers in a meaningful way.”

DeChellis is a 20-year industry expert bringing critical insight into peer group standards and organizational change management. A former executive at a major utility, she has also held senior executive roles at consulting firms and technology organizations and is a contributor to key industry standard organizations. She has worked with over 60 utilities across North America from regulated municipal organizations to industry-leading deregulated retailers on technology and process transformation initiatives. Maria is a certified project manager and a certified specialist of both Oracle Utilities products and Microsoft Dynamics.

“Cybersecurity vulnerabilities, along with the need to provide value-added services and react to change in record time, means utilities are electing cloud-based platforms or Software as a Service (SaaS) more often,” said DeChellis. “The success of these cloud projects is dependent on business transformation and utilizing enterprise information. Utilligent is committed to be the leader in the cloud technology space focusing on our extensive experience in leading technology, industry-standard business operations, and most importantly, organizational transformation and data value.”

Reseigh leads the company’s data and analytics practice, developing data governance, stewardship, and assessing data and analytic maturity, enabling utilities to identify where to invest time and capital resources. A 20-year industry veteran, Reseigh brings critical acumen into driving business growth at scale. He has held senior executive roles at major management consulting firms like EY and Accenture, and other leading technology organizations, bringing a wealth of experience in software development, product management, and complex program transformation initiatives across the utility value chain.

“From customer operations to distribution automation to digital transformation, data is central to better and faster decision making,” said Reseigh. “Helping clients to unlock the value of their data is quickly becoming a differentiator in the marketplace. It allows utilities to enhance customer experience and reduce the cost of infrastructure required.”

About Utilligent

Utilligent is a strategy, operations, and technology consulting firm guiding some of the largest utilities in North America and beyond, from strategy through implementation with extensive expertise in the electric, gas, and water industries.

Formed by a veteran team of utility executives and consultants who had developed mutual respect and trust through decades of professional collaboration, Utilligent has grown to include likeminded experts, each chosen for their individual knowledge and skill set as well as their alignment with a straightforward, results-oriented culture.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company has global locations in Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Columbus, OH, and Melbourne, Australia. Go to utilligent.com for more information.

