Utilligent : and Infor Partner to Help Utilities Overcome Business Challenges

07/28/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Infor, a global 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, and management consulting firm Utilligent announce an alliance to bring their enterprise asset management (EAM) solution to utility companies to optimize maintenance operations, extend asset life, and reach new levels of efficiency.

“For almost two decades, Utilligent has been a trusted advisor to major utilities so their comprehensive understanding of the sector including digital-first initiatives, and hands-on approach is uniquely complimentary to the Infor product stack, especially Infor EAM,” said Peg Rodarmel, Infor senior vice president major accounts. “This partnership will drive growth in untapped markets and more importantly ensure success for our customers by delivering enterprise transformation and measurable economic benefits in the process.”

CloudSuite™ EAM is a best-in-class 21st-century solution built in specific editions to address unique industry challenges. Unlike niche solutions that simply cannot grow, or enterprise resource planning add-on products that require extensive customization, CloudSuite™ EAM is a purpose-built asset management software that is ready to scale and transform as organizations change.

“The pandemic has magnified the necessity of gas, electricity, and water to our daily lives, and Infor’s solution allows utilities to achieve digital transformation faster, more efficiently, and at a lower cost to serve so that they can deliver utilities safely to millions of customers,” said Jeff Provine, Utilligent executive vice president utility operations.

“This alliance catalyzes Utilligent to continue to offer innovative technology that solves complex business problems for our clients. We’re known for completing high-impact, high-visibility – and frequently high-risk – operational initiatives, where anticipated operational benefits and successful technology implementations are achieved,” continued Provine.

Key functionality of CloudSuite™ EAM include:

  • Maximize the reliability and performance of assets
  • Predict equipment failure and carry out preventative maintenance
  • Comply with strict legal and environmental regulations
  • Streamline purchasing and procurement
  • Track labor costs and reduce downtime

Some of Utilligent’s key engagements include work and asset management transformation for the largest pipeline integrity management project and two of the largest advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) implementations (10 million meters) in the U.S. Clients include three of the biggest investor-owned and the top three municipally-owned utilities.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

  • The top 20 aerospace companies
  • 9 of the top 10 high tech companies
  • 14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks
  • 19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities
  • 18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers
  • 14 of the top 20 industrial distributors
  • 13 of the top 20 global retailers
  • 4 of the top 5 brewers
  • 17 of the top 20 global banks
  • 9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands
  • 7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

About Utilligent

Utilligent is an operations and technology management consulting firm guiding some of the largest utilities in North America and beyond, from strategy through implementation with extensive expertise in the electric, gas, and water industries. A global company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, go to utilligent.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
