Utimaco Launches Cryptoserver Cloud: HSM as a Service for Secure Multi-Cloud Environments

10/08/2018 | 09:12am CEST

  • Utimaco CryptoServer Cloud provides strategic architectural fit and risk management for high value assets in a multi-cloud environment.
  • Uniquely customizable cloud HSMs from Utimaco offer cloud vendor independence.

Utimaco, a leading manufacturer of Hardware Security Module (HSM) technology, is proud to announce the availability of its cloud HSM offering in Europe and Asia. With CryptoServer Cloud, the German hardware security specialist launches a uniquely flexible and customizable HSM as a Service. The solution enables Cloud Service Providers (CSP) independence and provides organizations in multi-cloud environments with security and flexibility. CryptoServer Cloud will hit Asian and European markets in early November.

Dedicated HSM and maximum security

Utimaco’s cloud offering includes a dedicated HSM for each customer. This approach guarantees exclusive access and full administrative rights on the complete HSM and achieves maximum security. The HSM is hosted in highly compliant neutral data centers certified according to ISO/IEC 27001 and PCI. This unique service offers a safe repository for cryptographic key material and highly sensitive assets – such as custom code – in the secure perimeter of an HSM in the cloud.

Cloud Service Provider independence

The offering provides users with a CSP-agnostic option for customers migrating to multi-cloud environments, allowing them to securely store their cryptographic keys in a separate location independent of the CSP. Additionally, the cloud service features virtually unlimited scalability.

“Utimaco CryptoServer Cloud offers customers the ability to support a wide range of data security compliance standards and cryptographic algorithms,” says Malte Pollmann, CEO of Utimaco. “This empowers organizations to securely implement their cloud strategy while maintaining multi-cloud agility. We provide a simple-to-use and straightforward option for keeping encryption keys and firmware in an HSM in the cloud – but separate from the cloud vendor. The external cloud HSM enables customers to switch cloud vendors effortlessly or to use multiple cloud vendors without losing control over their encryption keys and thus getting locked in. Similarly, it simplifies partial or complete cloud exit strategies.”

With the Utimaco HSM software simulator, prospects and customers can design and test the integration of a cloud-based HSM into their solution or infrastructure and prepare for a seamless migration.

To learn more, please visit us in Germany at it-sa on booth #9-622 in hall 9 and in Singapore at Cloud & Cyber Security Expo at booth #P41.

About HSMs

HSMs are essential in protecting, managing and securing sensitive cryptographic assets, such as digital encryption keys, custom IP and asset access. Utimaco is now driving a new era as its HSMs are facilitating digital transformation in many key areas including, but not limited to, banking and payments, encryption and blockchain. Utimaco’s goal is to protect sensitive data assets in the eventual wake of quantum computing.

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a leading manufacturer of Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) that provide the Root of Trust to many industries, from financial services and payment to the automotive industry, cloud services and the public sector. We keep cryptographic keys and digital identities safe protecting your critical digital infrastructures and high value data assets.

Founded in 1983, today Utimaco HSMs are deployed across more than 80 countries in more than 1,000 installations. Utimaco employs a total of 200 people, with sales offices in Germany, the US, the UK and Singapore.

For more information, visit https://hsm.utimaco.com/.

Follow us: LinkedIn, Twitter and Youtube.


© Business Wire 2018
