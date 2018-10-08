Utimaco Launches Cryptoserver Cloud: HSM as a Service for Secure Multi-Cloud Environments

Utimaco,
a leading manufacturer of Hardware Security Module (HSM) technology, is
proud to announce the availability of its cloud HSM offering in Europe
and Asia. With CryptoServer
Cloud, the German hardware security specialist launches a uniquely
flexible and customizable HSM as a Service. The solution enables Cloud
Service Providers (CSP) independence and provides organizations in
multi-cloud environments with security and flexibility. CryptoServer
Cloud will hit Asian and European markets in early November.
Dedicated HSM and maximum security
Utimaco’s cloud offering includes a dedicated HSM for each customer.
This approach guarantees exclusive access and full administrative rights
on the complete HSM and achieves maximum security. The HSM is hosted in
highly compliant neutral data centers certified according to ISO/IEC
27001 and PCI. This unique service offers a safe repository for
cryptographic key material and highly sensitive assets – such as custom
code – in the secure perimeter of an HSM in the cloud.
Cloud Service Provider independence
The offering provides users with a CSP-agnostic option for customers
migrating to multi-cloud environments, allowing them to securely store
their cryptographic keys in a separate location independent of the CSP.
Additionally, the cloud service features virtually unlimited scalability.
“Utimaco CryptoServer Cloud offers customers the ability to support a
wide range of data security compliance standards and cryptographic
algorithms,” says Malte Pollmann, CEO of Utimaco. “This empowers
organizations to securely implement their cloud strategy while
maintaining multi-cloud agility. We provide a simple-to-use and
straightforward option for keeping encryption keys and firmware in an
HSM in the cloud – but separate from the cloud vendor. The external
cloud HSM enables customers to switch cloud vendors effortlessly or to
use multiple cloud vendors without losing control over their encryption
keys and thus getting locked in. Similarly, it simplifies partial or
complete cloud exit strategies.”
With the Utimaco HSM software simulator, prospects and customers can
design and test the integration of a cloud-based HSM into their solution
or infrastructure and prepare for a seamless migration.
To learn more, please visit us in Germany at it-sa on booth #9-622 in
hall 9 and in Singapore at Cloud & Cyber Security Expo at booth #P41.
About HSMs
HSMs are essential in protecting, managing and securing sensitive
cryptographic assets, such as digital encryption keys, custom IP and
asset access. Utimaco is now driving a new era as its HSMs are
facilitating digital transformation in many key areas including, but not
limited to, banking and payments, encryption and blockchain. Utimaco’s
goal is to protect sensitive data assets in the eventual wake of quantum
computing.
About Utimaco
Utimaco is a leading manufacturer of Hardware Security Modules (HSMs)
that provide the Root of Trust to many industries, from financial
services and payment to the automotive industry, cloud services and the
public sector. We keep cryptographic keys and digital identities safe
protecting your critical digital infrastructures and high value data
assets.
Founded in 1983, today Utimaco HSMs are deployed across more than 80
countries in more than 1,000 installations. Utimaco employs a total of
200 people, with sales offices in Germany, the US, the UK and Singapore.
For more information, visit https://hsm.utimaco.com/.
Follow us: LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Youtube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005264/en/