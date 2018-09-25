Utz Quality Foods Expands Snack Food Distribution in Wisconsin

“Cheeseheads” Unite in demand for Utz® Potato Chips and Cheese Ball Barrels

With growing demand for Utz® potato chips, pretzels, cheese balls and more snack foods, Utz Quality Foods, LLC., is teaming up with Z.T. Distribution, Inc., who will provide direct store delivery service (DSD) of Utz® snacks to leading Wisconsin retailers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005935/en/

Utz Cheese Balls (Photo: Utz Quality Foods)

In almost 100 years of business and with multiple generations of family management, both Utz Quality Foods and Z.T. Distribution share core business values which are based on offering high quality products, with strong customer service, leveraging a strong, experienced team.

“The Cheeseheads have spoken and they want more Utz® snacks, especially Utz® brand Cheese Balls!” said James Tanking, SVP Sales, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “We are really excited about the reaction our Utz® snack foods have received in Wisconsin. And with the help of Z.T. Distribution and retail partners, we now have the means to ensure consumers get the snacks they seek; Utz® potato chips and cheese ball barrels are just a few of the many requested. They’re just in time for tailgating and football season.”

This joint team will provide consumers and leading Wisconsin retailers with an impressive and diverse portfolio of snack food offerings including Utz® potato chips, pretzels, cheese balls, tortilla chips and more. These Utz® brand offerings are sold in a range of flavors and come in convenient on-the-go and take-home sizes. Large cheese ball barrels too!

To place an order with Z.T. Distribution, please contact: info@ztdist.com

And, Utz fans are encouraged to share more about their favorite Utz® snack food varieties and flavors at: Facebook.com/UtzSnacks.

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC

Founded in 1921, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is the largest family-managed salty snack company in the United States, producing a full line of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more. Its brands, which include Utz®, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Dirty® Potato Chips, Good Health®, Bachman®, Bachman Jax®, Wachusett®, Snikiddy®, and Boulder Canyon® among others, are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass-merchant, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels. Based in Hanover, PA, Utz operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana and Massachusetts. For information about Utz® or its products, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

About Z.T. Distribution, Inc.

Z.T. Distribution, Inc. is a full service Direct Store Distribution (DSD) company to the grocery trade. Z.T. Distribution services a variety of nonperishable items to major chains and independent grocers throughout Wisconsin and Northern Illinois whose specific services include: Warehousing, delivery, order writing, merchandising, and marketing of fine-quality national and regional brands. For information about Z.T. Distribution or its products, please visit http://ztdist.com/ or call (414) 483 – 7733.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005935/en/