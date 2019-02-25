Utz Quality Foods Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Bachman® 10 Ounce Twist Pretzels

Utz Quality Foods, LLC., is voluntarily recalling a specific expiration date code of Bachman® 10 oz Twist Pretzel packages due to undeclared milk. This recall was initiated after reviewing production records which identified a small number of packages were mislabeled. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006117/en/

The expiration date code may be found on the front, upper right corner of the bag. (Photo: Business Wire)

The item subject to this voluntary recall was distributed to retail outlets in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VT, WV.

NO ILLNESSES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS VOLUNTARY RECALL HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO DATE.

The items and related expiration date code being voluntarily recalled are the following bags:

Item Description UPC Expiration Date Code Bachman 10 oz Twist Pretzels 0-77817-10580-8 JUL 22 19

9 ED

Please see below for an example of reading the expiration date code and UPC code:

Bag Front Bag Back Expiration Date Code The expiration date code may be The UPC may be found on The expiration date code is found on the front, upper right the back, left side of the noted as the month, day, year. corner of the bag. bag. In this example: JUL 22 19.

No other Bachman® products are being recalled.

Consumers should NOT eat the product subject to this voluntary recall. Consumers who purchased the voluntary recall product may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard it.

For further information please contact the Customer Care Team:

Email: Customerservice@utzsnacks.com or, call 1-800-367-7629. Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006117/en/