Utz Quality Foods Partners With WeStock™ Shopping Assistant App

WeStock Helps Everyday Shoppers Discover and Request New Food and Beverage Products

Utz Quality Foods, LLC announced today their affiliation with WeStock™, the crowd-stocking application (app) designed to help every day shoppers discover and request new food and beverage products. Crowd-stocking is the process of allowing customers to directly influence purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005691/en/

Utz® brand packages on the WeStock™ App (Source: WeStock™)

WeStock™, creators of the first crowd-stocking application, empowers everyday shoppers to discover new food and beverage products and then request that those products be carried by their local retail store. Generated through demand information from its app, WeStock notifies shoppers when specific products are available and where they may purchase them.

In Utz Quality Foods, WeStock finds its largest brand-partner to date, and now offers over 150+ brands on its platform since launching in February. Utz Quality Foods brings with it a significant increase in size, scope and diversity of well-known snack food brands like Utz®, Golden Flake®, Dirty® Potato Chip, Zapp’s®, Boulder Canyon®, Good Health® and many more.

“We are very excited to have Utz Quality Foods become a major brand-partner with WeStock,” said Cameron McCarthy, CEO and Co-Founder, WeStock, “Utz Quality Foods and their portfolio of well-known brands brings an opportunity to help put WeStock into many more hands while also generating more locations and placements of Utz brands snack food products.”

“In this rapidly changing, data driven marketplace, we were impressed with WeStock’s ability to help shoppers find more interesting and unique foods,” said Mark Schreiber, EVP & Chief Customer Officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC., “We look forward to helping WeStock expand their user-base while ensuring shoppers can find Utz brands anytime, anyplace.”

WeStock is free and available to download from the App Store.

About WeStock™

WeStock™ launched their product request app in February of 2019 to change the way products go to market. Consumers can use WeStock to easily discover new products and request that products be carried at any retailer. WeStock turns this information into actionable data to expedite product placement for our brand partners. Once a product is stocked at any new location, WeStock sends a notification to the users who made the request that the product is now available in an effort to help with velocity and drive customers to the store. This cycle is called crowd-stocking and since launching, WeStock has captured over 8,000 requests for our 150+ brand partners.

For information about WeStock™, please visit www.westock.io

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC

Founded in 1921, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is the largest family‐managed, privately held, salty snack company in the United States, producing a full line of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more. Its brands, which include Utz®, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Dirty® Potato Chips, Good Health®, Bachman®, Bachman Jax®, Wachusett®, Snikiddy®, and Boulder Canyon®, among others, are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass‐ merchant, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

For information about Utz® or its products, please visit http://www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005691/en/