Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Utz Quality Foods Shares Success With Associates!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is pleased to announce an approximately $5 million-dollar Profit-Sharing contribution to the Utz 401 (k) profit sharing plan for Utz Associates. Having begun over 40 plus years ago, the Utz Profit Sharing Plan continues in its commitment to support Utz associates and their families based on the company meeting a range of corporate and operational goals. Over the past twenty years, the Utz Profit-Sharing Plan has contributed over $70 million dollars to Utz Associates and their families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005075/en/

Utz Quality Foods’ family of brands (Source: Utz Quality Foods, LLC.)

Utz Quality Foods’ family of brands (Source: Utz Quality Foods, LLC.)

The Utz Profit-Sharing Plan contribution is the realization of continued retail successes. In addition to strong execution with the Utz®, Zapp’s® and Good Health® brands among others, Utz has also expanded its retail presence and capabilities in the Southeast. This coupled with the addition of new brands such as Snyder of Berlin®, Tim’s Cascade®, Hawaiian Brand® and Kitchen Cooked® has generated another successful year for Utz.

Utz full-time and part-time Associates are eligible for the Profit-Sharing Plan based on their tenure, some rules are applicable.

“Our organization prides itself on teamwork, innovation, and a can-do spirit to ensure we delight our fans and ensure they can find Utz brands anytime, anywhere,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “We are pleased that we can continue the tradition of sharing the company’s success with our associates and team members that make it all happen.”

Utz brands can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at: Utz Snacks. And, join the conversation about Utz on Facebook at Facebook/Utz Snacks.

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC.

Founded in 1921, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is the largest family‐managed, privately held, salty snack company in the United States, producing a full line of snack foods including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more.

Its brands, which include Utz®, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Dirty® Potato Chips, Good Health®, Bachman®, Jax®, Wachusett®, Snikiddy®, Boulder Canyon®, Kitchen Cooked®, Snyder of Berlin®, Tim’s Cascade®, Hawaiian Brand® , among others, are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels.

Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen manufacturing facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts and distributes its products through 1,645 Direct Store Delivery Routes (DSD) and direct to customers.

For information about Utz® or its products, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:49aCHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL : Notice of Increase in Programme Size and Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - CICC Hong Kong Finance 2016 MTN Limited's U.S.$5,000,000,000 Guaranteed Medium Term Note Programme
PU
09:49aWUZHOU INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on litigations
PU
09:49aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras sets a new record for fuel oil export
PU
09:49aNASDAQ : Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
09:49aADVANCED MEDICAL : Block listing Interim Review
PU
09:49aASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL : Discloseable Transaction in relation to Acquisition of 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024
PU
09:49aOSLO BØRS VPS : The coronavirus affects air traffic in Norway
PU
09:49aURBAN EXPOSURE PLC : - Proposed disposals, cancellation from AIM and members' voluntary liquidation
AQ
09:49aReAlta Life Sciences Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Industry Leaders Dr. Deborah Geraghty and Dr. Azmi Nabulsi
BU
09:49aDelta, American to Trim Capacity, Southwest CEO to Take Pay Cut--2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
3WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group