Utz Quality Foods Shares Success With Associates!

Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is pleased to announce an approximately $5 million-dollar Profit-Sharing contribution to the Utz 401 (k) profit sharing plan for Utz Associates. Having begun over 40 plus years ago, the Utz Profit Sharing Plan continues in its commitment to support Utz associates and their families based on the company meeting a range of corporate and operational goals. Over the past twenty years, the Utz Profit-Sharing Plan has contributed over $70 million dollars to Utz Associates and their families.

The Utz Profit-Sharing Plan contribution is the realization of continued retail successes. In addition to strong execution with the Utz®, Zapp’s® and Good Health® brands among others, Utz has also expanded its retail presence and capabilities in the Southeast. This coupled with the addition of new brands such as Snyder of Berlin®, Tim’s Cascade®, Hawaiian Brand® and Kitchen Cooked® has generated another successful year for Utz.

Utz full-time and part-time Associates are eligible for the Profit-Sharing Plan based on their tenure, some rules are applicable.

“Our organization prides itself on teamwork, innovation, and a can-do spirit to ensure we delight our fans and ensure they can find Utz brands anytime, anywhere,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. “We are pleased that we can continue the tradition of sharing the company’s success with our associates and team members that make it all happen.”

Utz brands can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at: Utz Snacks. And, join the conversation about Utz on Facebook at Facebook/Utz Snacks.

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC.

Founded in 1921, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is the largest family‐managed, privately held, salty snack company in the United States, producing a full line of snack foods including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more.

Its brands, which include Utz®, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Dirty® Potato Chips, Good Health®, Bachman®, Jax®, Wachusett®, Snikiddy®, Boulder Canyon®, Kitchen Cooked®, Snyder of Berlin®, Tim’s Cascade®, Hawaiian Brand® , among others, are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels.

Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen manufacturing facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts and distributes its products through 1,645 Direct Store Delivery Routes (DSD) and direct to customers.

For information about Utz® or its products, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

