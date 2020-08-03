Log in
Uzbekistan-Indonesia: Cooperation relations will be enhanced in the sphere of pilgrimage tourism

08/03/2020 | 12:58am EDT

Uzbekistan-Indonesia: Cooperation relations will be enhanced in the sphere of pilgrimage tourism

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Indonesia U. Rozukulov met with the deputy speaker of People's Representative Council of the Parliament of Indonesia on the welfare of citizens - Muhaimin Iskandar.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the traditionally friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Indonesia, as well as the existence of mutual political understanding and support at the national and international levels.

There is a solid potential for expanding and further developing bilateral cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

M. Iskandar emphasized on the rich historical and cultural heritage of Uzbekistan, which is a source of attraction and interest from all over the world, including the Muslim world.

According to M. Iskandar, Indonesia has great respect and interest in the Islamic heritage of Uzbekistan. For this reason, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation in the field of 'Ziyorat tourism' (pilgrimage tourism).

The Representative of 'Uzbekistan Airways' JSC in Indonesia A. Khodjaev also attended in this meeting. He provided information on direct flights on the route Jakarta-Tashkent-Jakarta and transit transportation of Indonesian pilgrims under the 'Umra+' program, as well as the airline's ability to transport passengers and cargo.

At the end of the meeting, the Deputy speaker informed about the plan for his first visit to Uzbekistan as part of a parliamentary delegation. The parties agreed to elaborate the terms of the visit after the resumption of regular flights to Uzbekistan.

Source: The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on development of tourism

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 04:57:19 UTC
