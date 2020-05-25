Uzbekistan, Japan enhance business cooperation

Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade hosted a videoconference with the Vice President of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Y. Hoshino.

JETRO leadership confirmed its intentions to continue to be a reliable business partner of Uzbekistan. In particular, a proposal was voiced to continue the practice of holding meetings of Uzbekistan - Japan business club and 'Invest in Rising Uzbekistan' business workshops with participation of heads of Japanese companies and organizations. Y. Hoshino suggested holding workshops for the heads of Japanese companies operating in the UAE and Turkey.

During the negotiations, promising mechanisms of interaction to attract new potential partners interested in implementing investment projects in Uzbekistan were also discussed.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their commitment to continue and develop mutually beneficial cooperation by implementing existing agreements and working together to establish new ties between Uzbekistan and Japan entrepreneurs.

Source: UzA