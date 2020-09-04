Log in
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan enhance trade, economic and transport cooperation

09/04/2020 | 04:40am EDT

On September 3 this year, virtual talks were held between the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkin Asrandiev.

The parties considered the prospects for expanding the investment, trade, transport and logistics partnership between the two states and outlined specific goals of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Views were exchanged on further measures to intensify investment cooperation and deepen industrial cooperation, as a result of which the parties came to an agreement to jointly develop and approve the roadmap to enhance and deepen cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in industrial cooperation.

The parties noted the positive dynamics of the growth of trade: over the past three years, the trade turnover has grown almost five times, amounting to $818.4 million in 2019.

A number of issues related to holding the next meeting of Uzbekistan - Kyrgyzstan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation were worked out. Special attention was paid to the issues of cooperation in transport.

Following the talks, an agreement was reached on the introduction of mechanisms for accelerated coordination of investment, trade, transport and logistics cooperation at the level of the heads of relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries, which will increase the efficiency of practical interaction within the designated areas.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 08:39:03 UTC
