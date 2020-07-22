Uzbekistan, Russia Transport Ministers discuss increasing number of flights

The second meeting of the subcommittee on cooperation in transport of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation has been held via videoconference.

The Uzbek side was represented by the Minister of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiyev, the Russian side - by the First Deputy Minister of Transport, Director of the State Civil Aviation Authority of Russia Alexander Neradko.

Current issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting. Special attention was paid to interaction in air transport. In particular, preparations for signing an interdepartmental Agreement on cooperation in airworthiness were discussed. In addition, the parties talked about the possibility of increasing the number of flights between the two countries and creating Russia - Uzbekistan low-cost air carrier for the transportation of passengers and cargo.

Information was also exchanged on the preparation for signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Transport of Uzbekistan and Russia and on development of cooperation in transport education.

