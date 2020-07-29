Log in
Uzbekistan, Russia discuss new opportunities of collaboration

07/29/2020 | 01:41am EDT

All-Russian public organization 'Business Russia' organized a webinar on 'Potential of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan: New opportunities'.

The event was attended by leaders and representatives of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Moscow, the Embassy of Russia in Tashkent, Uzbekistan Exporters Association, Russian Export Center and Asia-Invest Bank JSCs, via videoconference.

The current state and new opportunities for further expansion of trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Russia were discussed. Special attention was paid to financial instruments to support companies of the two countries engaged in foreign economic activity.

The activities of Russian companies operating in Uzbekistan market were analyzed in detail, the problems existing in this area were indicated and ways of solving them were proposed.

Views were exchanged on the implementation of projects to open a Trade House of Russia in Uzbekistan (Tashkent) and a Trade House of Uzbekistan in Russia (Samara).

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:40:04 UTC
