Uzbekistan, Turkey continue implementing intergovernmental agreements

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S. Umurzakov has held a teleconference with the Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay.

The parties discussed relevant issues related to the implementation of mutual agreements, further development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation, as well as promising joint initiatives to prevent the impact of the pandemic on the economies of the two countries.

Joint actions to increase the trade turnover have been discussed. The work on elaboration of the Agreement on preferential trade will be intensified. Bilateral online negotiations will be held, and as the epidemiological situation stabilizes, working missions will be organized at the level of the heads of foreign trade agencies of the two countries to discuss issues in detail and develop specific mechanisms for interagency cooperation in order to bring the trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkey to $5 billion per year.

Cooperation issues in the transport sector have been also considered. The Turkish side will consider the possibility of creating the most favorable conditions for uninterrupted and unhindered transit of Uzbekistan goods through its territory.

