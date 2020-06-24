Log in
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan conduct political and economic consultations

06/24/2020 | 04:48am EDT

On June 23, 2020, Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan political and economic consultations took place with participation of Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, via videoconference.

According to Uzbekistan MFA, participants focused on the importance of creating favorable conditions for successful interaction between state structures, regions and business circles of the two countries, as well as using the potential of such formats as joint Intergovernmental Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan Commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation and Business Council. The need for creating a border trade zone between the two countries and expanding the range and volume of goods and provided services was noted.

The parties agreed on the need for expanding cooperation in transport, transport communications and transit, as well as interaction in solving water and energy issues.

In addition, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in political and cultural-humanitarian fields.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:10 UTC
