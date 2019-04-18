Uzbekistan – France: cooperation expands

On April 17, the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted a meeting with a delegation led by the Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Sadyk Safoyev noted that the opening of the first in Central Asia Honorary Consulate of France in Samarkand became an important historical event.

A roadmap is being implemented on 17 agreements worth over 3 billion euros. 15 projects are being implemented with participation of foreign direct investment. Including, in cooperation with Suez company, a project is being implemented in managing Tashkent city water supply system worth 150 million euros.

At the meeting, a high assessment was given to the reforms implemented in Uzbekistan on creating an optimal investment environment and its further development, strengthening the guarantees of protection of the rights and legitimate interests of foreign investors.

It was noted that inter-parliamentary dialogue and partnership in lawmaking play an important role in strengthening cooperation.

Source: The Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan