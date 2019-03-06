Log in
Uzbekistan – Russia: cooperation in health sector develops

03/06/2019 | 10:52pm EST

Delegation led by the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Veronika Skvortsova visits Uzbekistan.

During the visit, on March 6, the Minister of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan Alisher Shodmonov met with delegation members.

At the meeting, promising projects for further development of cooperation and training modern personnel for healthcare system were discussed.

The Minister of Health of the Russian Federation highly appreciated the experience and reforms of Uzbekistan in implementation of compulsory health insurance system, coverage of socially vulnerable segments of the population with qualitative medical services. The Russian side expressed its readiness to increase cooperation within the framework of joint projects for the exchange of experience and training personnel for the health sector.

Members of the delegation visited the Republican Specialized Center of Surgery and got acquainted with its activities.

At the example of Akfa Medline medical center, the guests became familiar with reforms being carried out in the country for improving the system of qualified medical care, bringing to a modern level the work on disease prevention, patronage and screening services.

On the same day, a meeting with the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation was held at the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Issues of financing medicine, logistics, and transferring the healthcare system to digital management, the importance of programs adopted at the government level were discussed at the meeting.

The delegation also visited a number of national specialized scientific practical medical centers, private clinics, primary medical care institutions and medical universities, attended meetings and negotiations on expanding bilateral cooperation.

Abdulaziz Musayev, UzA

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 03:51:04 UTC
