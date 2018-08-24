Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Uzbekistan – UNESCO: New Horizons of Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 06:27am CEST

Delegation of Uzbekistan consisting of the First Deputy Chairman of the Senate S.Safoyev, Deputy Prime Minister A.Abdukhakimov, Chairman of the Committee for Democratic Institutions, NGOs and Civil Society Institutions of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis A.Saidov and Deputy Minister of Culture K.Akilova paid a visit to France.

During the visit, Uzbekistan delegation held negotiations with the Deputy Director-General of UNESCO Xing Qu and Assistant Director-General for Culture of the organization Ernesto Ottone Ramirez. They were introduced to the large-scale reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan in all spheres of socio-political life and socio-economic development of the country.

Current issues of cooperation and prospects for deepening relations between the sides were discussed. It was emphasized that Uzbekistan pays much attention to cooperation with UNESCO in a number of areas, especially in the sphere of preservation and development of cultural and historical heritage of the country, one of the most striking examples of which is the first International Maqom Art Forum to be held in September 2018 in Shakhrisabz under the auspices of UNESCO.

Representatives of the Organization highly appreciated the measures implemented in Uzbekistan in the field of education, science and culture, which are the global mission of UNESCO and expressed their readiness to render all possible support in implementation of promising projects.

As reported by the Press Service of the State Committee for Tourism Development, following the meetings, agreements were reached in adoption and joint implementation of the Country Program with a number of specific activities aimed at achieving practical results.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 04:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33aChina to prosecute former Bright Food chairman for graft
RE
07:22aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress
RE
07:22aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : Police investigating Ashburton robbery
PU
07:17aCSIRO COMMONWEALTH SCIENTIFIC AND INDUSTRIAL RES : How hydrogen power can help us cut emissions, boost exports, and even drive further between refills
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:10aAsia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress
RE
06:52aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Applications open for Round 18 of EIS co-funded drilling
PU
06:52aVICTORIA POLICE : Thief uses stolen credit card in Nagambie
PU
06:42aAussie rallies as Morrison elected Liberal leader; Powell speech eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3BACHEM HOLDING AG : FIRST HALF OF 2018: Further rise in net profit; delayed sales/EBIT to be made good in seco..
4CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
5Oil prices rise on Iran sanctions, but U.S.-China row mutes trading
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.