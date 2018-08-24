Uzbekistan – UNESCO: New Horizons of Partnership

Delegation of Uzbekistan consisting of the First Deputy Chairman of the Senate S.Safoyev, Deputy Prime Minister A.Abdukhakimov, Chairman of the Committee for Democratic Institutions, NGOs and Civil Society Institutions of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis A.Saidov and Deputy Minister of Culture K.Akilova paid a visit to France.

During the visit, Uzbekistan delegation held negotiations with the Deputy Director-General of UNESCO Xing Qu and Assistant Director-General for Culture of the organization Ernesto Ottone Ramirez. They were introduced to the large-scale reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan in all spheres of socio-political life and socio-economic development of the country.

Current issues of cooperation and prospects for deepening relations between the sides were discussed. It was emphasized that Uzbekistan pays much attention to cooperation with UNESCO in a number of areas, especially in the sphere of preservation and development of cultural and historical heritage of the country, one of the most striking examples of which is the first International Maqom Art Forum to be held in September 2018 in Shakhrisabz under the auspices of UNESCO.

Representatives of the Organization highly appreciated the measures implemented in Uzbekistan in the field of education, science and culture, which are the global mission of UNESCO and expressed their readiness to render all possible support in implementation of promising projects.

As reported by the Press Service of the State Committee for Tourism Development, following the meetings, agreements were reached in adoption and joint implementation of the Country Program with a number of specific activities aimed at achieving practical results.

Source: UzA