Uzbekistan produces 365,800 tonnes of gasoline in January-June

07/24/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Uzbekistan increased gasoline production by 5.6% in January-June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 - up to 522,300 tonnes, according to the the data of the State Statistics Committee.

In January-June 2020, the volume of diesel fuel production made up 526,200 tonnes, which is 2.52% less compared to the same period in 2019.

At the same time, Uzbekistan increased oil production by 3.11% in January-June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 - up to 358,100 tonnes.

Natural gas production reached about 25.14 billion cubic meters in January-June 2020, which is 20.39% less compared to the same period of 2019.

In January-June 2020, Uzbekistan produced more than 730,100 tonnes of gas condensate, which is 30.26% less compared to the same period of 2019.

https://www.uzdaily.uz/en/post/58592

Disclaimer

OGU - Uzbekistan International Oil & Gas Exhibition published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 17:05:02 UTC
