Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister meets with Korean Foreign Minister

Within the framework of the visit of the government delegation of Uzbekistan to Seoul, a meeting was held between the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Kang Kyung-wha.

At the meeting, a wide range of issues of bilateral interaction, as well as prospects for enhancing cooperation in priority areas were considered. The high level of intercountry dialogue was emphasized, largely achieved thanks to the visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Uzbekistan in April 2019, during which a solid package of agreements and contracts was signed.

The parties discussed prospects of introducing Korea's best practices in countering the spread of coronavirus, recognized by the World Health Organization as one of the most successful in the world, referring to the coordination and integration of international efforts to combat the pandemic.

Moreover, issues related to the organization of bilateral events at the government and ministerial levels were discussed, namely, the conduction of the third meeting of the deputy prime ministers of Uzbekistan and Korea, political consultations between the foreign ministries and the next tenth meeting of Uzbekistan - Korea Intergovernmental Committee on trade and economic cooperation, as well as a business forum involving businesspeople of the two countries.

Following the meeting, priorities were identified in development of further intercountry cooperation and, on a reciprocal basis, the readiness to continue close cooperation to fulfill common tasks was confirmed.

