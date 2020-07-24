Log in
Uzbekneftegaz: 2.321 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 51,00 tonnes of gas condensate will be produced from the Zevarda field in Kashkadarya

07/24/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

On behalf of the Chairman of the Board of JSC 'Uzbekneftegaz' Mehriddin Abdullayev, work is continuously being carried out at fields and wells to increase natural gas production.

Workers at the wells at the Zevarda field in Mirishkor district of Kashkadarya region also work on a rotational basis, in full compliance with quarantine rules.

According to the press service of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, as of July 1, 2020, natural gas is extracted from 79 wells of the field. Drilling work is underway on one well.

To date, 1.274 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 27.7 thousand tonnes of gas condensate have been produced from the field. Two wells were drilled and put into operation, and from these wells 13.5 million cubic meters of natural gas and 0.321 thousand tonnes of gas condensate are additionally produced.

Natural gas produced from wells in the Zewarda field is collected in 9 existing gas collection points, and after identification of pressures, the gas through gas pipelines with a diameter of 426 mm. is sent to the Zevarda booster compressor station, with a capacity of 32MW, to increase the pressure.

After the booster compressor station, liquid hydrocarbons will be separated from natural gas at the Zevard complex gas treatment unit with a capacity of 5.0 billion cubic meters and then will be sent via gas pipelines to the Mubarek gas processing plant for purification from sulfur compounds.

In 2020, it is planned to extract 2.321 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 51,000 tonnes of gas condensate from the Zeward field.

In the second half of the year, 3 wells will be drilled and put into operation, and this will make it possible to produce another 26.6 million cubic meters of natural gas and 0.381 thousand tonnes of gas condensate.

It is also expected that 12 wells will be repaired, and an additional 27.9 million m3 of natural gas and 0.322 thousand tonnes of gas condensate will be produced from the wells.

In addition, in order to ensure uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to consumers in the autumn-winter period of 2020-2021 and to increase the volume of natural gas production at the field, the construction of a new 16 MW low-pressure booster compressor station has begun, which will serve to increase the low pressure of gas. As a result, an increase in natural gas production by 5 million cubic meters will be achieved.

https://www.uzdaily.uz/en/post/58658

Disclaimer

OGU - Uzbekistan International Oil & Gas Exhibition published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 17:05:02 UTC
