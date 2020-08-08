Log in
Uzbekneftegaz: Regulatory requirements of natural gas quality indicators studied and problems eliminated

08/08/2020 | 11:39am EDT

The Gazli oil and gas production department of Uzbekneftegaz has studied the efficiency of the water cooling apparatus of the 5-technological network of the Uchkir complex for gas purification from sulfur. This was reported by the press service of Uzbekneftegaz.

As a result of research and analysis carried out by industry experts, it was found that the efficiency is low and the cooling apparatus should be replaced (natural gas purified from sulfur compounds is used to further improve the quality indicators) of the water.

After the specialists found that this device caused a violation of the technological regulations, heat exchange equipment with high efficiency was installed in its place.

A highly efficient heat exchanger was installed and put into operation by specialists of Uzbekneftegaz and Gazli oil and gas production department, using internal capabilities.

As a result, the temperature of the MDEA chemical in the 5th technological system of the 'Uchkir complex of gas purification from sulfur' was reduced to 65 ℃.

This, in turn, ensures that natural gas quality indicators are brought to consumers at the level of regulatory requirements.

https://www.uzdaily.uz/en/post/59004

Disclaimer

OGU - Uzbekistan International Oil & Gas Exhibition published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2020 15:38:06 UTC
