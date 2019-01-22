Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

V-CAT to Begin a New Type of Crowdfunding, Using Digital Currency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:00pm EST

Enabling Global Exchanges for Personal Assets

V-CAT Vietnam will develop a new type of crowdfunding services that uses digital currency. A platform that uses the JC-coin digital currency will be built, and all data involved in transactions will be safely protected with leading-edge blockchain technology. Any user with JC-coins can exchange any physical or digital assets they might own on the platform for more JC-coins. This will provide the funding needed to develop revolutionary new products and services, together with users worldwide, and will enable new investments in all kinds of different businesses.

V-CAT is proceeding with development of the MALLLESS platform in advance of an April 2019 launch of services. The goal is to host 10 million users worldwide by 2020. What makes MALLLESS unique is that businesses and individuals can take advantage of the point-transfer transaction model website and the proprietary wallet mechanism, both of which enable any selling of new or used goods, or of intangibles. There is also conversions possible for key virtual currencies like Bitcoin, and for real world currencies like dollars and euros. There will also be compatibility with the JAM point system (http://ogb-jam.com/merit/) that V-CAT already offers.

Work is also underway to launch services with a crowdfunding app, Raudo, in August of 2020. The goal is to engage 10 million users worldwide by 2021 which would not only allow anyone, anywhere in the world, to easily participate in crowdfunding and would also make the provisioning of that funding possible without requiring additional development work for currency encryption.

V-CAT will continue to provide any and all participants, including individuals and business worldwide, with services that had previously been unavailable to them, using the JC-coin currency as a foundation.

  1. Convert real (including land or real estate) or digital (including Bitcoin) assets that you own into JC-coins.
  2. The provisioning, through crowdfunding, of monies for developing new products, services, or businesses.
  3. Promotion for products and services worldwide. Buy and sell products and services on a safe platform that blocks hacking.
  4. Provide a safe platform for transactions.

Note: See http://vcat-otv.net/ for more information on the business plans offered by V-CAT.

Corporate Overview

V-CAT was founded in Vietnam in 2018, in Ho Chi Minh. There are 14 persons involved as core members. There are also 5 persons involved as engineers, developing platforms based on leading-edge blockchain technology. V-CAT continues to offer safe systems.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:16pPRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. : (PRTH) Announces Extension of Offer to Exchange New Shares of its Common Stock for its Outstanding Warrants
BU
08:13pTrump won't soften hardline on China to make trade deal-advisers
RE
08:10pAPHRIA : Green Growth to commence offer to buy Aphria for about C$2.35 billion
RE
08:09pTrump won't soften hardline on China to make deal - advisers
RE
08:07pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Newark operations resume after drone reports halt arrivals
AQ
08:07pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to Pay $269 Million on Claims It Overcharged Federal Programs
DJ
08:06pPLUTOS SAMA HOLDINGS, INC. : Newest Acquisition, Vapiano, Pays It Forward to TSA Workers Impacted by Government Shutdown
BU
08:05pFACEBOOK : Leasing New Office Space From Kylli in California -- Update
DJ
08:05pCIVITAS SOLUTIONS, INC. : Announces Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger and Decision Not to Hold 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in March 2019
BU
08:04pNEXTDC : partners with Microsoft to bring ExpressRoute to Perth
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TATA STEEL : TATA STEEL : ADVENTURE FOUNDATION (TSAF) ANNOUNCES WINTER EXPEDITION TO MOUNT KANGRI
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : pays $269.2 million to settle U.S. civil fraud lawsuits
3TARGET CORPORATION : TARGET : Share the Love (And Save Sweet Time & Money) This Valentine's Day at Target
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Beats Earnings Expectations Altho..
5NICKEL ONE RESOURCES INC : NICKEL ONE RESOURCES INC :. Announces Proposed Share Consolidation and Provides Cor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.