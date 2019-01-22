V-CAT to Begin a New Type of Crowdfunding, Using Digital Currency

V-CAT Vietnam will develop a new type of crowdfunding services that uses
digital currency. A platform that uses the JC-coin digital currency will
be built, and all data involved in transactions will be safely protected
with leading-edge blockchain technology. Any user with JC-coins can
exchange any physical or digital assets they might own on the platform
for more JC-coins. This will provide the funding needed to develop
revolutionary new products and services, together with users worldwide,
and will enable new investments in all kinds of different businesses.
V-CAT is proceeding with development of the MALLLESS platform in advance
of an April 2019 launch of services. The goal is to host 10 million
users worldwide by 2020. What makes MALLLESS unique is that businesses
and individuals can take advantage of the point-transfer transaction
model website and the proprietary wallet mechanism, both of which enable
any selling of new or used goods, or of intangibles. There is also
conversions possible for key virtual currencies like Bitcoin, and for
real world currencies like dollars and euros. There will also be
compatibility with the JAM point system (http://ogb-jam.com/merit/)
that V-CAT already offers.
Work is also underway to launch services with a crowdfunding app, Raudo,
in August of 2020. The goal is to engage 10 million users worldwide by
2021 which would not only allow anyone, anywhere in the world, to easily
participate in crowdfunding and would also make the provisioning of that
funding possible without requiring additional development work for
currency encryption.
V-CAT will continue to provide any and all participants, including
individuals and business worldwide, with services that had previously
been unavailable to them, using the JC-coin currency as a foundation.
-
Convert real (including land or real estate) or digital (including
Bitcoin) assets that you own into JC-coins.
-
The provisioning, through crowdfunding, of monies for developing new
products, services, or businesses.
-
Promotion for products and services worldwide. Buy and sell products
and services on a safe platform that blocks hacking.
-
Provide a safe platform for transactions.
Note: See http://vcat-otv.net/
for more information on the business plans offered by V-CAT.
Corporate Overview
V-CAT was founded in Vietnam in 2018, in Ho Chi Minh. There are 14
persons involved as core members. There are also 5 persons involved as
engineers, developing platforms based on leading-edge blockchain
technology. V-CAT continues to offer safe systems.
