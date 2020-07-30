Log in
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2020.07.30-08.05.)

08/07/2020 | 02:49am EDT

NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és

külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2020. július 30. - augusztus 5.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1.

MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................

3

2.

PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................

4

3.

MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................

6

4.

FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................

9

5.

MAKROGAZDASÁG .........................................................................................................................

9

6.

ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................

10

7.

KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................

12

8.

STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................

12

2

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Japan's economy and monetary policy

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r200803c.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Mr Masayoshi Amamiya, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan, at the Japan National Press

Speech

Club, Tokyo, 29 July 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 31 July 2020, 04/08/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fst200804.en.html

Press Release

Commentary:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fs200804.en.html

Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates),

ECB

31/07/2020

Press Release

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/govcdec/otherdec/2020/html/ecb.gc200731~33d1f664a6.en.html

Has monetary policy made you happier?, 18/07/2020

BIS

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/has-monetary-policy-

Research Hub

made-you-happier.pdf

Working Paper

Concerns were raised about the distributional impact of the loosening in UK monetary policy following

the financial crisis. The authors assess the impact of this loosening on well-being using household-level

data and estimated utility functions. The welfare benefits are found to have been positive, in aggregate

and across most of the household distribution, relative to what otherwise would have happened. They

are significantly larger than when looking at financial factors alone due to the non-financial benefits of

lower unemployment and financial distress. Most people were made better-off in welfare terms from

the monetary loosening, rich and poor, although the young have benefited more than the old.

Keywords: monetary policy, households, inequality, well-being

COVID-19 and the Missing Inflation Puzzle, 30/07/2020

IIF

https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4022/GMV-COVID-19-and-the-Missing-Inflation-Puzzle

Publication*

The years leading up to COVID-19 saw persistently low inflation, something that came to be called

by some the "missing inflation puzzle."

Rising unemployment and weak demand are now pushing inflation down, though low inflation does

not mean that something is automatically "missing."

We update our Phillips curve core inflation regressions for the US and Euro zone.

The drop in US core inflation is entirely explained by sharply higher unemployment.

In contrast, persistently low Euro zone inflation looks like a "missing inflation puzzle" given that the

Euro zone labour market deterioration is so far comparatively benign.

  • Az IIF weboldalán található elemzések csak az IIF-tagok számára elérhetőek előzetes regisztrációt követően. Igény esetén az elemzést továbbítjuk az érdeklődők részére.

3

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-TacklingNon-Performing Assets,

IMF

04/08/2020

Country Report

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/03/Italy-Financial-Sector-Assessment-

Program-Technical-Note-Tackling-Non-Performing-Assets-49631

Banks' asset quality has substantially improved in recent years but remains well below European peers.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) fell from 16½ percent in 2015 to about 8.1 percent at end-June 2019,

achieved mainly through €145 billion of private NPL sales. This is a substantial reduction by any

standard, though NPLs remain well above the 3.0 percent average of the main European Union (EU)

banks as of June 2019. New NPL formation has fallen to pre-crisis levels. Provisioning coverage was 52.5

percent as of June 2019, placing Italy 7.6 percentage points above the average of the main EU banks.

Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Risk Oversight Framework and

IMF

Macroprudential Policy, 04/08/2020

Country Report

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/03/Italy-Financial-Sector-Assessment-

Program-Technical-Note-Systemic-Risk-Oversight-Framework-49634

Macroprudential oversight in Italy combines local elements with the European framework. At a local

level, financial stability is a shared responsibility between Banca d'Italia (BdI), which is the national

central bank and the prudential authority for banks and other financial institutions, the markets

authority, Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB), the insurance supervisor, Istituto

per la Vigilanza Sulle Assicurazioni (IVASS), and the pension funds supervisor, Commissione di Vigilanza

sui Fondi Pensione (COVIP).2 Each authority exercises its responsibility within a combination of sectoral

and activity boundaries and the BdI plays a leading role in surveillance and coordination. Within the

European framework, the BdI is both the national competent authority and the designated authority

for the macroprudential tools considered under the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and the

Capital Requirements Directive IV (CRD IV), which are implemented and activated following the

processes described in these regulatory texts and the guidelines provided by the European Central Bank

(ECB) - within the competences assigned to it by the SSM Regulation - and the European Systemic Risk

Board (ESRB). The ubiquitous role of the BdI on both fronts eases the challenges posed by the

coexistence of these two frameworks.

Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Financial Safety Net and Crisis

IMF

Management Arrangements, 04/08/2020

Country Report

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/03/Italy-Financial-Sector-Assessment-

Program-Technical-Note-Financial-Safety-Net-and-Crisis-49632

The Italian financial safety net and crisis-management framework has been substantially strengthened

since the 2013 FSAP. Among others, the authorities have enhanced the early intervention framework,

introduced a new resolution regime (including recovery and resolution planning requirements), and

introduced reforms of the two deposit guarantee schemes (DGS) that are active in Italy. Further

enhancements at the Banking Union level, as outlined in the 2018 Financial System Stability Assessment

for the euro area (IMF Country Report No. 18/226)-including the introduction of an adequately funded

common deposit guarantee scheme, a harmonized bank liquidation framework and a finetuning of state

aid rules-would yield further benefits for Italy.

Dollar shortages and central bank swap lines, 18/07/2020

BIS

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/dollar-shortages-and-

Research Hub

central-bank-swap-lines.pdf

Working Paper

This paper explores the role of 'dollar shortage' shocks and central bank swap lines in a two-country

New Keynesian model with financial frictions. Domestic banks issue both domestic and foreign currency

debt and lend in domestic currency. Foreign currency-specific funding shocks, which are amplified via

4

their effect on the exchange rate given balance sheet mismatches, lead to uncovered interest rate parity

deviations, a contraction in lending and have a significant negative effect on macroeconomic variables.

The authors show that central bank swap lines can attenuate these dynamics provided they are large

enough.

Keywords: central bank swap lines, liquidity facilities, dollar shortages, uncovered interest rate parity

condition, financial frictions

Bank instability: Interbank linkages and the role of disclosure, 14/07/2020

BIS

https://helda.helsinki.fi/bof/bitstream/handle/123456789/17517/BoF_DP_2014.pdf;jsessionid=CEA34

Research Hub

D5963E61C737CB71D06719EDEE0?sequence=1

Working Paper

The authors study the impact of disclosure about bank fundamentals on depositors' behavior in the

presence (and absence) of economic linkages between financial institutions. Using a controlled

laboratory environment, they identify under which conditions disclosure is conducive to bank stability.

They find that bank deposits are sensitive to perceived bank performance. While banks with strong

fundamentals benefit from more precise disclosure, an opposing effect is present for solvent banks with

weaker fundamentals.

Keywords: disclosure, banks, interbank linkages, coordination, beliefs

Covid-19 and the 'safe asset trap', 04/08/2020

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/covid-19-and-the-safe-asset-trap/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Commentary

In recent decades the supply of safe assets has not kept pace with global demand. After the 2008

financial crisis, bond yields in many economies approached zero. A gap in the supply of safe assets was

created, resulting in a 'safe asset trap'. Covid-19 may help capital markets overcome this phenomenon.

Rising national public debts, as well as new virus-related instruments, may create large amounts of

sovereign and EU bonds. Are yields going to be high enough to maintain the long-term value of assets?

China seeks second wind for renminbi, 31/07/2020

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2020/07/china-seeks-second-wind-for-renminbi/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Commentary

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, has called for a new general issue of the International

Monetary Fund's special drawing right to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. The SDR is a reserve

asset which can be redeemed at any central bank for hard currency. Beijing sees a potential second

wind for renminbi internationalisation, highly contingent on China helping finance the recovery in places

willing to accept. The IMF offers routes for an accounting-driven reserve boost for the renminbi.

Next US Treasury report should not designate Swiss franc, 30/07/2020

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2020/07/next-us-treasury-report-should-not-designate-swiss-

Commentary

franc/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Market speculation is heating up that the US Treasury, in its next foreign exchange report, may

designate Switzerland as a currency manipulator. Treasury brought back the Swiss onto the monitoring

list in January. Designating the franc amid the crisis could upset global financial stability. On balance,

there may be room for Switzerland to allow the franc to appreciate. But the case for designating the

country for currency manipulation isn't convincing.

5

3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS

Climbing mountains safely

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r200803g.htm

Central Bankers'

Speech by Ms Sarah Breeden, Executive Director of UK Deposit Takers Supervision of the Bank of

Speech

England, building on remarks given at the PRA Annual Conference for Chairs of the Non-Systemic UK

Banks and Building Societies, 6 July 2020, 22 July 2020

Implications of the too-big-to-fail reforms for global banking

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r200804a.htm

Central Bankers'

Remarks by Prof Claudia Buch, Vice-President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, prepared for the IIF-BPI

Speech

Colloquium on Cross-Border Resolution & Regulation, virtual, 9 July 2020

Letter from Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board, MEP, on banking supervision, 30/07/2020

ECB/SSM

https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.mepletter200730_Benifei~b467e76b6f.

Letter

en.pdf?b045cd155df6b24b161b969ae277dcb5

EBA releases an erratum of the technical package on reporting framework 2.10 phase 2, 03/08/2020

EBA

https://eba.europa.eu/eba-releases-erratum-technical-package-reporting-framework-210-phase-2-0

Press Release

EBA publishes final draft technical standards on disclosure and reporting on MREL and TLAC,

EBA

03/08/2020

Press Release

https://eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-final-draft-technical-standards-disclosure-and-reporting-mrel-

and-tlac

EBA and ESMA launch consultation to revise joint guidelines for assessing the suitability of members

EBA/ESMA

of the management body and key function holders, 31/07/2020

Press Release

https://eba.europa.eu/eba-and-esma-launch-consultation-revise-joint-guidelines-assessing-suitability-

members-management

https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/eba-and-esma-launch-consultation-revise-

joint-guidelines-assessing-suitability

EBA launches consultation to revise its Guidelines on internal governance, 31/07/2020

EBA

https://eba.europa.eu/eba-launches-consultation-revise-its-guidelines-internal-governance

Press Release

EBA updates on 2021 EU-wide stress test timeline, sample and potential future changes to its

EBA

framework, 30/07/2020

Press Release

https://eba.europa.eu/eba-updates-2021-eu-wide-stress-test-timeline-sample-and-potential-future-

changes-its-framework

EBA sees first impact of COVID-19 materialising in EU banks' Q1 data, 30/07/2020

EBA

https://eba.europa.eu/eba-sees-first-impact-covid-19-materialising-eu-banks%E2%80%99-q1-data

Press Release

EIOPA publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term

EIOPA

Structures - end-July 2020, 05/08/2020

Press Release

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/eiopa-publishes-monthly-technical-information-solvency-ii-

relevant-risk-free-interest-rate_en

Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II - end-July

EIOPA

2020, 05/08/2020

Press Release

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/monthly-update-symmetric-adjustment-equity-capital-charge-

solvency-ii-%E2%80%93-end-july-2020_en

6

EIOPA launches its Solvency II Single Rulebook, 31/07/2020

EIOPA

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/eiopa-launches-its-solvency-ii-single-rulebook

Press Release

EIOPA outlines key financial stability risks of the European insurance and pensions sector, 30/07/2020

EIOPA

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/content/eiopa-outlines-key-financial-stability-risks-european-

Press Release

insurance-and-pensions-sector-1

ESMA publishes data for the systematic internaliser calculations for equity, equity-like instruments,

ESMA

bonds and other non-equity instruments, 31/07/2020

Press Release

https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-publishes-data-systematic-internaliser-

calculations-equity-equity

ESMA makes new bond liquidity data available, 31/07/2020

ESMA

https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-makes-new-bond-liquidity-data-available

Press Release

EBA and ESMA launch consultation to revise joint guideline for assessing the suitability of members

ESMA

of the management body and key function holders, 31/07/2020

Press Release

https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/eba-and-esma-launch-consultation-revise-

joint-guidelines-assessing-suitability

ESMA withdraws registration of NEX Abide Trade Repository AB, 31/07/2020

ESMA

https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-withdraws-registration-nex-abide-trade-

Press Release

repository-ab

Louisiana Department of Insurance Joins IAIS MMoU, 05/08/2020

IAIS

https://www.iaisweb.org/news/press-release-louisiana-department-of-insurance-joins-iais-mmou

Press Release

Reforming bank stress testing in the EU: reflections in light of the EBA's discussion paper on the issue,

ESRB

05/08/2020

Publication

https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/asc/insights/shared/pdf/esrb.ascinsight200805_1.en.pdf

Supervisory sector-wide stress testing of banks is one of the major innovations adopted by prudential

authorities in recent years. The evolution of stress tests from a risk management tool for individual

financial institutions to a key element of current systemic financial sector surveillance is evident from

their fundamental role in the global financial crisis and the European sovereign debt crisis. Stress tests

informed authorities about banks' capital needs and helped them to reassure investors and the public

of the capacity of the banking sector to continue functioning throughout the crises. More recently,

microprudential supervisors have converted the capital deficits detected in the regular stress test in a

key piece of information for the calibration of the non-binding capital requirements known as Pillar 2

guidance (P2G). In January 2020 the European Banking Authority (EBA) published a discussion paper

containing proposals for reforms to its EU-wide stress test framework and opened a consultation period

ending 30 June 2020. This ASC Insights publication is a response to the invitation for comments issued

by the EBA in the discussion paper.

Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Banking Regulation and Supervision and

IMF

Bank Governance, 04/08/2020

Country Report

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/03/Italy-Financial-Sector-Assessment-

Program-Technical-Note-Banking-Regulation-and-Supervision-49633

This note presents a targeted review of selected aspects concerning the regulation and supervision of

banks in Italy and their governance framework. The review was carried out as part of the 2019 Italy

Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) and was based on the regulatory framework in place and

the supervisory practices employed as of March 2019. Since the regulation and supervision of significant

banking institutions (SIs), including Italian SIs, was extensively covered as part of the 2018 Euro Area

FSAP, this note focuses on the prudential regulation and supervision of less significant institutions (LSIs).

In addition, the note reviewed regulatory and supervisory areas not covered by the wider EU regulatory

7

framework, such as the supervision of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism

(AML/CFT) and related party transactions, which apply to both SIs and LSIs in Italy.

Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Risk Analysis and Stress Testing

IMF

of the Banking and Corporate Sectors, 04/08/2020

Country Report

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/03/Italy-Financial-Sector-Assessment-

Program-Technical-Note-Systemic-Risk-Analysis-and-Stress-49635

The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) took place against the backdrop of an ongoing recovery

of the financial system. Since the global financial crisis (GFC), financial regulation has been substantially

enhanced by the implementation of euro area-wide(EA-wide) regulatory and supervisory frameworks.

Furthermore, the Italian authorities have implemented important measures that improved governance,

facilitated capitalization, raised prudential requirements, and improved asset quality. In response,

Italian banks have made substantial progress tackling legacy non-performing loans (NPLs) and improving

solvency ratios.

Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Insurance Sector Regulation and

IMF

Supervision, 04/08/2020

Country Report

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/03/Italy-Financial-Sector-Assessment-

Program-Technical-Note-Insurance-Sector-Regulation-and-49630

This technical note (TN) provides an update and an assessment of the supervisory framework and

practices for the Italian insurance sector since the last assessment concluded in 2013. The mission

conducted a target review focusing on the implementation of Solvency II, the financial resilience of

insurers, the effectiveness of supervision, and previously identified weaknesses without a full

assessment of Italy's observance with the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS)

Insurance Core Principles (ICPs). Implementation of the European Union (EU) Solvency II Directive in

2016 has significantly strengthened regulation and supervision since the last FSAP, introducing risk-

based capital standards, comprehensive insurance group supervision and new requirements on

governance, risk management and controls. The supervision of intermediaries has also been

strengthened in line with the EU Insurance Distribution Directive in 2018.

Accounting Standards and Insurer Solvency Assessment, 31/07/2020

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/07/31/Accounting-Standards-and-Insurer-

Working Paper

Solvency-Assessment-49616

The paper explores the use of accounting standards for insurer solvency assessment in the context of

the implementation of IFRS 17. The paper is based on the results of a survey of 20 insurance supervisors.

Overall, IFRS 17 is a welcome development but there will be challenges of implementation. Not many

insurance supervisors currently intend to use IFRS 17 as a basis for solvency assessment of insurers.

Perceived shortcomings can be overcome by supervisors providing clear specifications where the

principles-based standard allows a range of approaches. Accounting standards can provide a ready-

made valuation framework for supervisors developing new solvency frameworks.

Keywords: insurers, supervisors, IFRS, IFRS 17, solvency, capital, supervision

The Central Bank Transparency Code, 30/07/2020

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Policy-Papers/Issues/2020/07/29/The-Central-Bank-

Policy Paper

Transparency-Code-49619

+

Press Release

The paper reports to the Executive Board on its decision of April 29, 2019, to prepare an IMF Central

+

Bank Transparency Code (CBT), which is linked to the 2017 Review of the Standards and Codes Initiative

Blog Post

(RSCI), for a revision and update of the 1999 Monetary and Financial Policies Transparency Code (MFPT).

Directors asked that the CBT should remove the overlap on financial policies covered by other

international standards, expand the transparency standards to broader set of activities undertaken by

many central banks since the 2008 financial crisis, and reorient the transparency standards to facilitate

risk-based assessments to support policy effectiveness and address macroeconomic risks.

8

Related press release: https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/07/30/pr20258-imf-executive-board-approves-new- central-bank-transparency-code

Related blog post:

Transparency Makes Central Banks More Effective and Trusted, 30/07/2020 https://blogs.imf.org/2020/07/30/transparency-makes-central-banks-more-effective-and-trusted/Blog post by Tobias Adrian (Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF), Ghiath Shabsigh (Assistant Director in the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF) and Ashraf Khan (Senior Financial Sector Expert at the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF)

4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA

Public responses to consultation on Effective Practices for Cyber Incident Response and Recovery,

FSB

04/08/2020

Publication

https://www.fsb.org/2020/08/public-responses-to-consultation-on-effective-practices-for-cyber-

incident-response-and-recovery/

On 20 April 2020, the FSB published a consultation document on Effective Practices for Cyber Incident

Response and Recovery. Interested parties were invited to provide written comments by 20 July 2020.

The public comments received are available now.

5. MAKROGAZDASÁG

The macroeconomic impact of the pandemic and the policy response, 04/08/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/blog/date/2020/html/ecb.blog200804~b2c0f2115a.en.html

Blog

Blog post by Philip R. Lane, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB

Helicopter Money in Europe: New Evidence on the Marginal Propensity to Consume across European

BIS

Households, 31/07/2020

Research Hub

https://www.oenb.at/dam/jcr:ee047d45-17d8-4e4c-9df2-779cb5ebd60d/WP231.pdf

Working Paper

The recent spread of COVID-19 has led to the worst economic crisis since the 1930s. To boost demand

after the crisis, direct monetary transfers to households are being discussed. Using novel microdata

from the Eurosystem Household Finance and Consumption Survey (HFCS), we study how much of such

a transfer households would actually spend. The authors do so by exploiting the unique opportunity

that the new wave of the survey included an experimental question to calculate the marginal propensity

to consume from hypothetical windfall gains. The results show that households on average spend

between about 33% (the Netherlands) and 57% (Lithuania) of such a transfer. In all countries, answers

are clustered at spending nothing, spending 50% and spending everything. Marginal propensities to

consume decrease with income but are not as clearly related to wealth.

Keywords: survey data, helicopter money, household finance, monetary policy

9

Flattening of the Wage Phillips Curve and Downward Nominal Wage Rigidity: The Japanese

BIS

Experience in the 2010s, 20/07/2020

Research Hub

https://www.boj.or.jp/en/research/wps_rev/wps_2020/data/wp20e04.pdf

Working Paper

This paper examines from both a theoretical and an empirical perspective the validity of the hypothesis

that downward nominal wage rigidity (DNWR) induced upward rigidity in wage setting, thereby

contributing to the flattening of the wage Phillips curve. The authors focus in particular on Japanese

regular workers, those workers who are characteristically employed on long-term contracts.

Keywords: Wage Phillips curve, downward nominal wage rigidity, long-term employment contracts

6. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA

Interview with Le Courrier Cauchois

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2020/html/ecb.in200731~7df348b85b.en.html

Interview

Interview with Christine Lagarde, conducted by Dominique Lecoq and Marc Aubault on 29 July and

published on 31 July

The impact of COVID-19 on the Japanese economy and the Bank of Japan's response

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r200803b.htm

Central Bankers'

Remarks by Mr Haruhiko Kuroda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, at the Virtual Event Co-Hosted by

Speech

Harvard Law School (HLS) and the Program on International Financial Systems (PIFS), 26 June 2020

Eurobarometer: Introducing the euro is seen as positive for the euro area countries, 31/07/2020

EU

https://ec.europa.eu/info/news/eurobarometer-487-introducing-euro-seen-positive-euro-area-

Press Release

countries-2020-jul-27_en

Donors agree on aid treatment of debt relief, 30/07/2020

OECD

http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/donors-agree-on-aid-treatment-of-debt-relief.htm

Press Release

Sweden: Technical Assistance Report-Proposed Amendments to the Riksbank Act, 05/08/2020

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/08/03/Sweden-Technical-Assistance-Report-

Country Report

Proposed-Amendments-to-the-Riskbank-Act-49636

At the request of the central bank of Sweden (the Riksbank), the Monetary and Capital Markets

Department (MCM) provided technical assistance (TA) on central bank operations by means of a desk

review of the proposed amendments suggested by the independent committee to the Swedish Riksbank

Act, during the period February 2019 and June 2020. The desk review was led by Mr. Ashraf Khan, and

conducted jointly with Mr. Asad Qureshi, Mr. Romain Veyrune, and Mr. Rudy Wytenburg. Additional

input was also provided by Ms. Ioana Luca of the IMF's Legal Department and colleagues from the IMF's

European Department, Sweden Team. The purpose of the desk review was to provide advice to the

Riksbank on key issues relating to central bank operations, with a particular focus on the central bank's

governance, independence, instruments, and internal organization.

10

2020 External Sector Report: Global Imbalances and the COVID-19 Crisis, 04/08/2020

IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/ESR/Issues/2020/07/28/2020-external-sector-report

Publication

+

Overall current account deficits and surpluses narrowed modestly in 2019 to just under 3 percent of

Blog Post

world GDP. The IMF's multilateral approach suggests that about 40 percent of overall current account

deficits and surpluses were excessive in 2019. The external outlook for 2020 is subject to high

uncertainty and cross-country variation.

Related blog post:

Global Imbalances and the COVID-19 Crisis, 04/08/2020

https://blogs.imf.org/2020/08/04/global-imbalances-and-the-covid-19-crisis/

Blog post by Martin Kaufman (Assistant Director in the Strategy, Policy and Review Department of the

IMF) and Daniel Leigh (Deputy Division Chief in the Western Hemisphere Department of the IMF)

GIC on Covid-19 changes in global investment landscape, 05/08/2020

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/how-covid-19-changes-global-investment-

Commentary

landscape/?utm_source=omfifupdate

The global community is facing a public health crisis, an economic crisis, and financial turmoil all at once

- an unprecedented combination in modern times. From the viewpoint of Singapore's GIC sovereign

fund, the crisis brought to the fore already-apparent market vulnerabilities - and accelerated shifts in

the global investment landscape.

IIF Capital Flows Tracker: Ongoing Recovery, 03/08/2020

IIF

https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4029/IIF-Capital-Flows-Tracker-Ongoing-Recovery

Publication*

Portfolio flows to EM stood at $15.1 bn in July.

Equity and debt inflows were $1.9 bn and 13.2 bn.

EM x/ China equity flows post marginal gains.

Update on G20 Debt Service Suspension, 30/07/2020

IIF

https://www.iif.com/Publications/ID/4026/Weekly-Insight-Update-on-G20-Debt-Service-Suspension

Publication*

To date, over 40 countries have requested forbearance via the G20 Debt Service Suspension

Initiative (DSSI)

The DSSI could freeze over $11.5 billion of debt payments due to official bilateral creditors between

May and December 2020; over $7.1 billion of this is estimated to be owed to China

Official multilateral creditors have not been participating via the DSSI, instead using existing tools

including emergency funding facilities. To date there is little evidence of borrowers requesting debt

service suspension from private creditors.

An extension of DSSI through end-2021 could freeze an additional $16.6 billion (over $11 billion of

which is due to China)

  • Az IIF weboldalán található elemzések csak az IIF-tagok számára elérhető előzetes regisztrációt követően. Igény esetén az elemzést továbbítjuk az érdeklődők részére.

11

7. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS

Are Fiscal Multipliers Estimated with Proxy-SVARs Robust?, 14/07/2020

BIS

https://helda.helsinki.fi/bof/bitstream/handle/123456789/17516/BoF_DP_2013.pdf;jsessionid=0B9A5

Research Hub

F4305FFA0F6E948724694034E75?sequence=1

Working Paper

How large are government spending and tax multipliers? The fiscal proxy-SVAR literature provides

heterogenous estimates, depending on which proxies - fiscal or non-fiscal - are used to identify fiscal

shocks. This paper reconciles the existing estimates via flexible vector autoregressive model that allows

to achieve identification in presence of a number of structural shocks larger than that of the available

instruments.

Keywords: fiscal multipliers, fiscal policy, identification, instruments, structural vector autoregressions

8. STATISZTIKA

Euro area bank interest rate statistics: June 2020, 31/07/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/mfi/html/ecb.mir2006~a90f8c0786.en.html

Press Release

Euro area pension fund statistics: first quarter of 2020, 31/07/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/stats/pension_fund_statistics/html/ecb.pfs2020q1~96f24ac4ec.

Press Release

en.html

Table: Annex to the statistical release on pension funds in the euro area

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pdf/pfs/ecb.pfs2020q1_annex~32758321b7.en.pdf?5b64ac8bbe4c

7b3c8d16ef4ecc350c81

Volume of retail trade up by 5.7% in euro area, 05/08/2020

EU

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11179856/4-05082020-AP-EN.pdf/7b50a190-

Press Release

c48f-64b2-9174-e45f6a04ce1a

Industrial producer prices up by 0.7% in both euro area and EU, 04/08/2020

EU

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/10545320/4-04082020-AP-EN.pdf/3eebc5d1-

Press Release

c4fd-9f81-2c48-e55a7300fafd

GDP down by 12.1% in the euro area and by 11.9% in the EU, 31/07/2020

EU

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11156775/2-31072020-BP-EN.pdf/cbe7522c-

Press Release

ebfa-ef08-be60-b1c9d1bd385b

Euro area annual inflation up to 0.4%, 31/07/2020

EU

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11156763/2-31072020-AP-EN.pdf/c033a89c-

Press Release

da21-8888-d9a1-3bc1d0ce1a6f

Euro area unemployment at 7.8%, 30/07/2020

EU

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11156668/3-30072020-AP-EN.pdf/1b69a5ae-

Press Release

35d2-0460-f76f-12ce7f6c34be

US dollar exchange rates, 05/08/2020

BIS

https://www.bis.org/statistics/xrusd.htm

Press Release

12

Central bank policy rates, 05/08/2020

BIS

https://www.bis.org/statistics/cbpol.htm

Press Release

Effective exchange rate indices, 05/08/2020

BIS

https://www.bis.org/statistics/eer.htm

Press Release

Database: Tax Policy Measures in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, 31/07/2020

OECD

http://www.oecd.org/tax/covid-19-tax-policy-and-other-measures.xlsm

Press Release

OECD annual inflation picks up to 1.1% in June 2020 - Consumer Prices, OECD - Updated: 4 August

OECD

2020, 04/08/2020

Press Release

http://www.oecd.org/sdd/prices-ppp/consumer-prices-oecd-08-2020.pdf

***

13

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
