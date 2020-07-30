Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2020.07.30-08.05.)

framework, such as the supervision of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism

(AML/CFT) and related party transactions, which apply to both SIs and LSIs in Italy.

Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Risk Analysis and Stress Testing IMF

of the Banking and Corporate Sectors, 04/08/2020 Country Report

The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) took place against the backdrop of an ongoing recovery

of the financial system. Since the global financial crisis (GFC), financial regulation has been substantially

enhanced by the implementation of euro area-wide(EA-wide) regulatory and supervisory frameworks.

Furthermore, the Italian authorities have implemented important measures that improved governance,

facilitated capitalization, raised prudential requirements, and improved asset quality. In response,

Italian banks have made substantial progress tackling legacy non-performing loans (NPLs) and improving

solvency ratios.

Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Insurance Sector Regulation and IMF

Supervision, 04/08/2020 Country Report

This technical note (TN) provides an update and an assessment of the supervisory framework and

practices for the Italian insurance sector since the last assessment concluded in 2013. The mission

conducted a target review focusing on the implementation of Solvency II, the financial resilience of

insurers, the effectiveness of supervision, and previously identified weaknesses without a full

assessment of Italy's observance with the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS)

Insurance Core Principles (ICPs). Implementation of the European Union (EU) Solvency II Directive in

2016 has significantly strengthened regulation and supervision since the last FSAP, introducing risk-

based capital standards, comprehensive insurance group supervision and new requirements on

governance, risk management and controls. The supervision of intermediaries has also been

strengthened in line with the EU Insurance Distribution Directive in 2018.

Accounting Standards and Insurer Solvency Assessment, 31/07/2020 IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/07/31/Accounting-Standards-and-Insurer- Working Paper

The paper explores the use of accounting standards for insurer solvency assessment in the context of

the implementation of IFRS 17. The paper is based on the results of a survey of 20 insurance supervisors.

Overall, IFRS 17 is a welcome development but there will be challenges of implementation. Not many

insurance supervisors currently intend to use IFRS 17 as a basis for solvency assessment of insurers.

Perceived shortcomings can be overcome by supervisors providing clear specifications where the

principles-based standard allows a range of approaches. Accounting standards can provide a ready-

made valuation framework for supervisors developing new solvency frameworks.

Keywords: insurers, supervisors, IFRS, IFRS 17, solvency, capital, supervision

The Central Bank Transparency Code, 30/07/2020 IMF

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Policy-Papers/Issues/2020/07/29/The-Central-Bank- Policy Paper

Press Release

The paper reports to the Executive Board on its decision of April 29, 2019, to prepare an IMF Central +

Bank Transparency Code (CBT), which is linked to the 2017 Review of the Standards and Codes Initiative Blog Post

(RSCI), for a revision and update of the 1999 Monetary and Financial Policies Transparency Code (MFPT).

Directors asked that the CBT should remove the overlap on financial policies covered by other

international standards, expand the transparency standards to broader set of activities undertaken by

many central banks since the 2008 financial crisis, and reorient the transparency standards to facilitate