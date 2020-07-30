|
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2020.07.30-08.05.)
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és
külföldi jegybankok publikációiból
2020. július 30. - augusztus 5.
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
1.
MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................
3
2.
PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................
4
3.
MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................
6
4.
FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................
9
5.
MAKROGAZDASÁG .........................................................................................................................
9
6.
ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................
10
7.
KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................
12
8.
STATISZTIKA ..................................................................................................................................
12
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
Japan's economy and monetary policy
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 31 July 2020, 04/08/2020
|
|
Decisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates),
|
|
Has monetary policy made you happier?, 18/07/2020
|
Concerns were raised about the distributional impact of the loosening in UK monetary policy following
|
|
the financial crisis. The authors assess the impact of this loosening on well-being using household-level
|
|
data and estimated utility functions. The welfare benefits are found to have been positive, in aggregate
|
|
and across most of the household distribution, relative to what otherwise would have happened. They
|
|
are significantly larger than when looking at financial factors alone due to the non-financial benefits of
|
|
lower unemployment and financial distress. Most people were made better-off in welfare terms from
|
|
the monetary loosening, rich and poor, although the young have benefited more than the old.
|
|
Keywords: monetary policy, households, inequality, well-being
|
|
|
|
COVID-19 and the Missing Inflation Puzzle, 30/07/2020
|
• The years leading up to COVID-19 saw persistently low inflation, something that came to be called
|
|
by some the "missing inflation puzzle."
|
|
• Rising unemployment and weak demand are now pushing inflation down, though low inflation does
|
|
not mean that something is automatically "missing."
|
|
• We update our Phillips curve core inflation regressions for the US and Euro zone.
|
|
• The drop in US core inflation is entirely explained by sharply higher unemployment.
|
|
• In contrast, persistently low Euro zone inflation looks like a "missing inflation puzzle" given that the
|
|
Euro zone labour market deterioration is so far comparatively benign.
|
|
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-TacklingNon-Performing Assets,
|
Banks' asset quality has substantially improved in recent years but remains well below European peers.
|
|
Non-performing loans (NPLs) fell from 16½ percent in 2015 to about 8.1 percent at end-June 2019,
|
|
achieved mainly through €145 billion of private NPL sales. This is a substantial reduction by any
|
|
standard, though NPLs remain well above the 3.0 percent average of the main European Union (EU)
|
|
banks as of June 2019. New NPL formation has fallen to pre-crisis levels. Provisioning coverage was 52.5
|
|
percent as of June 2019, placing Italy 7.6 percentage points above the average of the main EU banks.
|
|
|
|
Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Risk Oversight Framework and
|
Macroprudential oversight in Italy combines local elements with the European framework. At a local
|
|
level, financial stability is a shared responsibility between Banca d'Italia (BdI), which is the national
|
|
central bank and the prudential authority for banks and other financial institutions, the markets
|
|
authority, Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB), the insurance supervisor, Istituto
|
|
per la Vigilanza Sulle Assicurazioni (IVASS), and the pension funds supervisor, Commissione di Vigilanza
|
|
sui Fondi Pensione (COVIP).2 Each authority exercises its responsibility within a combination of sectoral
|
|
and activity boundaries and the BdI plays a leading role in surveillance and coordination. Within the
|
|
European framework, the BdI is both the national competent authority and the designated authority
|
|
for the macroprudential tools considered under the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR) and the
|
|
Capital Requirements Directive IV (CRD IV), which are implemented and activated following the
|
|
processes described in these regulatory texts and the guidelines provided by the European Central Bank
|
|
(ECB) - within the competences assigned to it by the SSM Regulation - and the European Systemic Risk
|
|
Board (ESRB). The ubiquitous role of the BdI on both fronts eases the challenges posed by the
|
|
coexistence of these two frameworks.
|
|
|
|
Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Financial Safety Net and Crisis
|
The Italian financial safety net and crisis-management framework has been substantially strengthened
|
|
since the 2013 FSAP. Among others, the authorities have enhanced the early intervention framework,
|
|
introduced a new resolution regime (including recovery and resolution planning requirements), and
|
|
introduced reforms of the two deposit guarantee schemes (DGS) that are active in Italy. Further
|
|
enhancements at the Banking Union level, as outlined in the 2018 Financial System Stability Assessment
|
|
for the euro area (IMF Country Report No. 18/226)-including the introduction of an adequately funded
|
|
common deposit guarantee scheme, a harmonized bank liquidation framework and a finetuning of state
|
|
aid rules-would yield further benefits for Italy.
|
|
|
|
Dollar shortages and central bank swap lines, 18/07/2020
|
This paper explores the role of 'dollar shortage' shocks and central bank swap lines in a two-country
|
|
New Keynesian model with financial frictions. Domestic banks issue both domestic and foreign currency
|
|
debt and lend in domestic currency. Foreign currency-specific funding shocks, which are amplified via
|
|
|
their effect on the exchange rate given balance sheet mismatches, lead to uncovered interest rate parity
|
|
deviations, a contraction in lending and have a significant negative effect on macroeconomic variables.
|
|
The authors show that central bank swap lines can attenuate these dynamics provided they are large
|
|
enough.
|
|
Keywords: central bank swap lines, liquidity facilities, dollar shortages, uncovered interest rate parity
|
|
condition, financial frictions
|
|
|
|
Bank instability: Interbank linkages and the role of disclosure, 14/07/2020
|
The authors study the impact of disclosure about bank fundamentals on depositors' behavior in the
|
|
presence (and absence) of economic linkages between financial institutions. Using a controlled
|
|
laboratory environment, they identify under which conditions disclosure is conducive to bank stability.
|
|
They find that bank deposits are sensitive to perceived bank performance. While banks with strong
|
|
fundamentals benefit from more precise disclosure, an opposing effect is present for solvent banks with
|
|
weaker fundamentals.
|
|
Keywords: disclosure, banks, interbank linkages, coordination, beliefs
|
|
|
|
Covid-19 and the 'safe asset trap', 04/08/2020
|
In recent decades the supply of safe assets has not kept pace with global demand. After the 2008
|
|
financial crisis, bond yields in many economies approached zero. A gap in the supply of safe assets was
|
|
created, resulting in a 'safe asset trap'. Covid-19 may help capital markets overcome this phenomenon.
|
|
Rising national public debts, as well as new virus-related instruments, may create large amounts of
|
|
sovereign and EU bonds. Are yields going to be high enough to maintain the long-term value of assets?
|
|
|
|
China seeks second wind for renminbi, 31/07/2020
|
Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China, has called for a new general issue of the International
|
|
Monetary Fund's special drawing right to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. The SDR is a reserve
|
|
asset which can be redeemed at any central bank for hard currency. Beijing sees a potential second
|
|
wind for renminbi internationalisation, highly contingent on China helping finance the recovery in places
|
|
willing to accept. The IMF offers routes for an accounting-driven reserve boost for the renminbi.
|
|
|
|
Next US Treasury report should not designate Swiss franc, 30/07/2020
|
Market speculation is heating up that the US Treasury, in its next foreign exchange report, may
|
|
designate Switzerland as a currency manipulator. Treasury brought back the Swiss onto the monitoring
|
|
list in January. Designating the franc amid the crisis could upset global financial stability. On balance,
|
|
there may be room for Switzerland to allow the franc to appreciate. But the case for designating the
|
|
country for currency manipulation isn't convincing.
|
|
|
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
|
Climbing mountains safely
|
|
Implications of the too-big-to-fail reforms for global banking
|
|
Letter from Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board, MEP, on banking supervision, 30/07/2020
|
EBA releases an erratum of the technical package on reporting framework 2.10 phase 2, 03/08/2020
|
|
EBA publishes final draft technical standards on disclosure and reporting on MREL and TLAC,
|
|
EBA and ESMA launch consultation to revise joint guidelines for assessing the suitability of members
|
|
EBA launches consultation to revise its Guidelines on internal governance, 31/07/2020
|
|
EBA updates on 2021 EU-wide stress test timeline, sample and potential future changes to its
|
|
EBA sees first impact of COVID-19 materialising in EU banks' Q1 data, 30/07/2020
|
|
EIOPA publishes monthly technical information for Solvency II Relevant Risk Free Interest Rate Term
|
|
Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II - end-July
|
|
EIOPA launches its Solvency II Single Rulebook, 31/07/2020
|
|
EIOPA outlines key financial stability risks of the European insurance and pensions sector, 30/07/2020
|
|
ESMA publishes data for the systematic internaliser calculations for equity, equity-like instruments,
|
|
ESMA makes new bond liquidity data available, 31/07/2020
|
|
EBA and ESMA launch consultation to revise joint guideline for assessing the suitability of members
|
|
ESMA withdraws registration of NEX Abide Trade Repository AB, 31/07/2020
|
|
Louisiana Department of Insurance Joins IAIS MMoU, 05/08/2020
|
|
Reforming bank stress testing in the EU: reflections in light of the EBA's discussion paper on the issue,
|
Supervisory sector-wide stress testing of banks is one of the major innovations adopted by prudential
|
|
authorities in recent years. The evolution of stress tests from a risk management tool for individual
|
|
financial institutions to a key element of current systemic financial sector surveillance is evident from
|
|
their fundamental role in the global financial crisis and the European sovereign debt crisis. Stress tests
|
|
informed authorities about banks' capital needs and helped them to reassure investors and the public
|
|
of the capacity of the banking sector to continue functioning throughout the crises. More recently,
|
|
microprudential supervisors have converted the capital deficits detected in the regular stress test in a
|
|
key piece of information for the calibration of the non-binding capital requirements known as Pillar 2
|
|
guidance (P2G). In January 2020 the European Banking Authority (EBA) published a discussion paper
|
|
containing proposals for reforms to its EU-wide stress test framework and opened a consultation period
|
|
ending 30 June 2020. This ASC Insights publication is a response to the invitation for comments issued
|
|
by the EBA in the discussion paper.
|
|
|
|
Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Banking Regulation and Supervision and
|
This note presents a targeted review of selected aspects concerning the regulation and supervision of
|
|
banks in Italy and their governance framework. The review was carried out as part of the 2019 Italy
|
|
Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) and was based on the regulatory framework in place and
|
|
the supervisory practices employed as of March 2019. Since the regulation and supervision of significant
|
|
banking institutions (SIs), including Italian SIs, was extensively covered as part of the 2018 Euro Area
|
|
FSAP, this note focuses on the prudential regulation and supervision of less significant institutions (LSIs).
|
|
In addition, the note reviewed regulatory and supervisory areas not covered by the wider EU regulatory
|
|
framework, such as the supervision of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism
|
|
(AML/CFT) and related party transactions, which apply to both SIs and LSIs in Italy.
|
|
|
|
Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Systemic Risk Analysis and Stress Testing
|
The Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) took place against the backdrop of an ongoing recovery
|
|
of the financial system. Since the global financial crisis (GFC), financial regulation has been substantially
|
|
enhanced by the implementation of euro area-wide(EA-wide) regulatory and supervisory frameworks.
|
|
Furthermore, the Italian authorities have implemented important measures that improved governance,
|
|
facilitated capitalization, raised prudential requirements, and improved asset quality. In response,
|
|
Italian banks have made substantial progress tackling legacy non-performing loans (NPLs) and improving
|
|
solvency ratios.
|
|
|
|
Italy: Financial Sector Assessment Program-TechnicalNote-Insurance Sector Regulation and
|
This technical note (TN) provides an update and an assessment of the supervisory framework and
|
|
practices for the Italian insurance sector since the last assessment concluded in 2013. The mission
|
|
conducted a target review focusing on the implementation of Solvency II, the financial resilience of
|
|
insurers, the effectiveness of supervision, and previously identified weaknesses without a full
|
|
assessment of Italy's observance with the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS)
|
|
Insurance Core Principles (ICPs). Implementation of the European Union (EU) Solvency II Directive in
|
|
2016 has significantly strengthened regulation and supervision since the last FSAP, introducing risk-
|
|
based capital standards, comprehensive insurance group supervision and new requirements on
|
|
governance, risk management and controls. The supervision of intermediaries has also been
|
|
strengthened in line with the EU Insurance Distribution Directive in 2018.
|
|
|
|
Accounting Standards and Insurer Solvency Assessment, 31/07/2020
|
The paper explores the use of accounting standards for insurer solvency assessment in the context of
|
|
the implementation of IFRS 17. The paper is based on the results of a survey of 20 insurance supervisors.
|
|
Overall, IFRS 17 is a welcome development but there will be challenges of implementation. Not many
|
|
insurance supervisors currently intend to use IFRS 17 as a basis for solvency assessment of insurers.
|
|
Perceived shortcomings can be overcome by supervisors providing clear specifications where the
|
|
principles-based standard allows a range of approaches. Accounting standards can provide a ready-
|
|
made valuation framework for supervisors developing new solvency frameworks.
|
|
Keywords: insurers, supervisors, IFRS, IFRS 17, solvency, capital, supervision
|
|
|
|
The Central Bank Transparency Code, 30/07/2020
|
|
|
The paper reports to the Executive Board on its decision of April 29, 2019, to prepare an IMF Central
|
|
Bank Transparency Code (CBT), which is linked to the 2017 Review of the Standards and Codes Initiative
|
|
(RSCI), for a revision and update of the 1999 Monetary and Financial Policies Transparency Code (MFPT).
|
|
Directors asked that the CBT should remove the overlap on financial policies covered by other
|
|
international standards, expand the transparency standards to broader set of activities undertaken by
|
|
many central banks since the 2008 financial crisis, and reorient the transparency standards to facilitate
|
|
risk-based assessments to support policy effectiveness and address macroeconomic risks.
|
Related press release: https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/07/30/pr20258-imf-executive-board-approves-new- central-bank-transparency-code
Related blog post:
Transparency Makes Central Banks More Effective and Trusted, 30/07/2020 https://blogs.imf.org/2020/07/30/transparency-makes-central-banks-more-effective-and-trusted/
Blog post by Tobias Adrian (Financial Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF), Ghiath Shabsigh (Assistant Director in the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF) and Ashraf Khan (Senior Financial Sector Expert at the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF)
4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA
5. MAKROGAZDASÁG
The macroeconomic impact of the pandemic and the policy response, 04/08/2020
|
|
|
Helicopter Money in Europe: New Evidence on the Marginal Propensity to Consume across European
|
The recent spread of COVID-19 has led to the worst economic crisis since the 1930s. To boost demand
|
|
after the crisis, direct monetary transfers to households are being discussed. Using novel microdata
|
|
from the Eurosystem Household Finance and Consumption Survey (HFCS), we study how much of such
|
|
a transfer households would actually spend. The authors do so by exploiting the unique opportunity
|
|
that the new wave of the survey included an experimental question to calculate the marginal propensity
|
|
to consume from hypothetical windfall gains. The results show that households on average spend
|
|
between about 33% (the Netherlands) and 57% (Lithuania) of such a transfer. In all countries, answers
|
|
are clustered at spending nothing, spending 50% and spending everything. Marginal propensities to
|
|
consume decrease with income but are not as clearly related to wealth.
|
|
Keywords: survey data, helicopter money, household finance, monetary policy
|
|
|
|
Flattening of the Wage Phillips Curve and Downward Nominal Wage Rigidity: The Japanese
|
This paper examines from both a theoretical and an empirical perspective the validity of the hypothesis
|
|
that downward nominal wage rigidity (DNWR) induced upward rigidity in wage setting, thereby
|
|
contributing to the flattening of the wage Phillips curve. The authors focus in particular on Japanese
|
|
regular workers, those workers who are characteristically employed on long-term contracts.
|
Keywords: Wage Phillips curve, downward nominal wage rigidity, long-term employment contracts
6. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA
|
Interview with Le Courrier Cauchois
|
|
The impact of COVID-19 on the Japanese economy and the Bank of Japan's response
|
|
Eurobarometer: Introducing the euro is seen as positive for the euro area countries, 31/07/2020
|
|
Donors agree on aid treatment of debt relief, 30/07/2020
|
|
Sweden: Technical Assistance Report-Proposed Amendments to the Riksbank Act, 05/08/2020
|
At the request of the central bank of Sweden (the Riksbank), the Monetary and Capital Markets
|
|
Department (MCM) provided technical assistance (TA) on central bank operations by means of a desk
|
|
review of the proposed amendments suggested by the independent committee to the Swedish Riksbank
|
|
Act, during the period February 2019 and June 2020. The desk review was led by Mr. Ashraf Khan, and
|
|
conducted jointly with Mr. Asad Qureshi, Mr. Romain Veyrune, and Mr. Rudy Wytenburg. Additional
|
|
input was also provided by Ms. Ioana Luca of the IMF's Legal Department and colleagues from the IMF's
|
|
European Department, Sweden Team. The purpose of the desk review was to provide advice to the
|
|
Riksbank on key issues relating to central bank operations, with a particular focus on the central bank's
|
|
governance, independence, instruments, and internal organization.
|
|
|
|
2020 External Sector Report: Global Imbalances and the COVID-19 Crisis, 04/08/2020
|
|
Overall current account deficits and surpluses narrowed modestly in 2019 to just under 3 percent of
|
|
world GDP. The IMF's multilateral approach suggests that about 40 percent of overall current account
|
|
deficits and surpluses were excessive in 2019. The external outlook for 2020 is subject to high
|
|
uncertainty and cross-country variation.
|
|
Related blog post:
|
|
Global Imbalances and the COVID-19 Crisis, 04/08/2020
|
|
https://blogs.imf.org/2020/08/04/global-imbalances-and-the-covid-19-crisis/
|
|
Blog post by Martin Kaufman (Assistant Director in the Strategy, Policy and Review Department of the
|
|
IMF) and Daniel Leigh (Deputy Division Chief in the Western Hemisphere Department of the IMF)
|
|
|
|
GIC on Covid-19 changes in global investment landscape, 05/08/2020
|
The global community is facing a public health crisis, an economic crisis, and financial turmoil all at once
|
|
- an unprecedented combination in modern times. From the viewpoint of Singapore's GIC sovereign
|
|
fund, the crisis brought to the fore already-apparent market vulnerabilities - and accelerated shifts in
|
|
the global investment landscape.
|
|
|
|
IIF Capital Flows Tracker: Ongoing Recovery, 03/08/2020
|
• Portfolio flows to EM stood at $15.1 bn in July.
|
|
• Equity and debt inflows were $1.9 bn and 13.2 bn.
|
|
• EM x/ China equity flows post marginal gains.
|
|
|
|
Update on G20 Debt Service Suspension, 30/07/2020
|
• To date, over 40 countries have requested forbearance via the G20 Debt Service Suspension
|
|
Initiative (DSSI)
|
|
• The DSSI could freeze over $11.5 billion of debt payments due to official bilateral creditors between
|
|
May and December 2020; over $7.1 billion of this is estimated to be owed to China
|
|
• Official multilateral creditors have not been participating via the DSSI, instead using existing tools
|
|
including emergency funding facilities. To date there is little evidence of borrowers requesting debt
|
|
service suspension from private creditors.
|
|
• An extension of DSSI through end-2021 could freeze an additional $16.6 billion (over $11 billion of
|
|
which is due to China)
|
|
|
7. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS
Keywords: fiscal multipliers, fiscal policy, identification, instruments, structural vector autoregressions
8. STATISZTIKA
12
