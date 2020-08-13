Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2020.08.13-08.26.)

economy would help to reduce the NIIPs of debtor economies. A deflationary one would have the

up a higher share of foreign assets than foreign liabilities. This means that an inflationary world

holders of equities and punish holders of bonds. For most advanced debtor economies, equities take

major lender and borrower economies. An inflationary macroeconomic environment tends to benefit

A new era of inflation - or deflation - would create financial winners and losers among the world's

When it's better to be a debtor, 20/08/2020

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

Culture and portfolios: trust, precautionary savings and home ownership, 18/08/2020 ECB

This paper shows that individual beliefs on the effectiveness of formal and informal sources of risk

sharing determine financial precautionary behavior. We present empirical evidence demonstrating that

higher trust in public insurance systems reduces net liquid wealth while higher trust in communal

insurance increases it. This dichotomy is consistent with theories on access to private risk sharing

networks. Moreover, we find that both types of trust associate positively with the probability to take

on financial risk for the purpose of becoming a homeowner and the related loan-to-value ratio. Our

findings are robust across a wide range of econometric controls and specifications.

Keywords: Household Saving, Portfolio Liquidity, Public and Communal Insurance

Corporate dollar debt and depreciations: all's well that ends well?, 24/08/2020 BIS

Working Paper

This paper explores the effect of depreciations on investment when firms hold foreign currency debt.

The paper employs a novel database of stocks of foreign currency bonds issued by seven thousand firms

from emerging economies in 2000-2015. The results indicate that currency depreciations exert a

significant negative effect on balance sheets. A depreciation of 10 percent is associated with a ratio of

capital expenditures to assets of between 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points less for firms with outstanding

stocks of foreign currency bonds in the year following the depreciation. This result is robust to different

inference techniques and to controlling for a large number of potential confounders.

Keywords: fixed investment, bond issuance, currency mismatch, balance sheets

Capital flows-at-risk: push, pull and the role of policy, 18/08/2020 BIS

Research Hub

Working Paper

The authors characterise the probability distribution of capital flows for a panel of emerging market

economies conditional on information contained in financial asset prices, with a focus on 'tail' events.

Their framework, based on the quantile regression methodology, allows for a separate role of push and

pull-type factors, and offers insights into the term-structure of these effects. They find that both push

and pull factors have heterogeneous effects across the distribution of capital flows, with the strongest