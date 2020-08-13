Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2020.08.13-08.26.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 09:08am EDT

NEMZETKÖZI SZEMELVÉNYEK

Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból

2020. augusztus 13 - augusztus 26.

TARTALOMJEGYZÉK

1.

MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...................................................................................................

3

2.

PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ....................................................................................

4

3.

MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS...................................................................

6

4.

FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA..........................................................

7

5.

ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS .............................................................................

8

6.

PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK.......................................................................................

9

7.

MAKROGAZDASÁG .........................................................................................................................

9

8.

ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ................................................................................................

11

9.

KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .............................................................................................

14

10.

SZANÁLÁS..................................................................................................................................

15

11.

STATISZTIKA ..............................................................................................................................

15

12.

PÉNZÜGYI ISMERETTERJESZTÉS, PÉNZÜGYI KULTÚRA ............................................................

16

2

1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ

Going negative: the ECB's experience, 26/08/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2020/html/ecb.sp200826~77ce66626c.en.html

Speech

Speech by Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the Roundtable on Monetary

Policy, Low Interest Rates and Risk Taking at the 35th Congress of the European Economic Association.

The Fed's emergency facilities - usage, impact, and early lessons

BIS

https://www.bis.org/review/r200814d.htm

Central Bankers'

Remarks (via videoconference) by Mr Daleep Singh, Executive Vice President and Head of the Markets

Speech

Group of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, at the Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, 8 July 2020.

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 August 2020, 25/08/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fst200825.en.html

Press Release

Commentary:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fs200825.en.html

Meeting of 15-16 July 2020, 20/08/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2020/html/ecb.mg200820~c30e2e26b9.en.html

Press Release

Reduction in frequency of 7-day US dollar liquidity-providing operations as of 1 September 2020,

ECB

20/08/2020

Press Release

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200820~4c0e97dec5.en.html

The provision of euro liquidity through the ECB's swap and repo operations, 19/08/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/blog/date/2020/html/ecb.blog200819~0d1d04504a.en.html

Press Release

Blog post by Fabio Panetta and Isabel Schnabel, Members of the Executive Board of the ECB

ECB and Central Bank of the Republic of San Marino set up repo line to provide euro liquidity,

ECB

18/08/2020

Press Release

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200818_1~46f5b14600.en.html

ECB and National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia set up repo line to provide euro liquidity,

ECB

18/08/2020

Press Release

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200818~6f97d2eefb.en.html

Results of the June 2020 survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities

ECB

financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD), 21/08/2020

Publication

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/SESFOD_2020Q2_report~e11d3b929e.en.pdf?f06924cf86

+

6f4cf423241de607f6aeb8

Press Release

Related press release:

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200821~0b5232b195.en.html

Does quantitative easing boost bank lending to the real economy or cause other bank asset

BIS

reallocation? - The case of the UK, 18/08/2020

Research Hub

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/does-quantitative-easing-

Working Paper

boost-bank-lending.pdf

The authors investigate the impact of the asset purchase program (APP) introduced by the Bank of

England (BOE) in 2009 on the composition of assets of UK banks, and the implications for bank lending

to the real economy, using a unique database on the program. Knowing the identity of the banks that

receive reserves injections through the BOE's APP (QE banks) provides us with an ideal empirical design

for a difference-in-differences exercise.

3

Keywords: monetary policy, quantitative easing, bank lending.

When it's better to be a debtor, 20/08/2020

OMFIF

https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/when-its-better-to-be-a-debtor/?utm_source=omfifupdate

Commentary

A new era of inflation - or deflation - would create financial winners and losers among the world's

major lender and borrower economies. An inflationary macroeconomic environment tends to benefit

holders of equities and punish holders of bonds. For most advanced debtor economies, equities take

up a higher share of foreign assets than foreign liabilities. This means that an inflationary world

economy would help to reduce the NIIPs of debtor economies. A deflationary one would have the

opposite effect.

2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK

Culture and portfolios: trust, precautionary savings and home ownership, 18/08/2020

ECB

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2457~f88451401b.en.pdf?b2990d0ecb0d8d2360

Publication

e3c908a16f3264

This paper shows that individual beliefs on the effectiveness of formal and informal sources of risk

sharing determine financial precautionary behavior. We present empirical evidence demonstrating that

higher trust in public insurance systems reduces net liquid wealth while higher trust in communal

insurance increases it. This dichotomy is consistent with theories on access to private risk sharing

networks. Moreover, we find that both types of trust associate positively with the probability to take

on financial risk for the purpose of becoming a homeowner and the related loan-to-value ratio. Our

findings are robust across a wide range of econometric controls and specifications.

Keywords: Household Saving, Portfolio Liquidity, Public and Communal Insurance

Corporate dollar debt and depreciations: all's well that ends well?, 24/08/2020

BIS

https://www.bis.org/publ/work879.htm

Working Paper

This paper explores the effect of depreciations on investment when firms hold foreign currency debt.

The paper employs a novel database of stocks of foreign currency bonds issued by seven thousand firms

from emerging economies in 2000-2015. The results indicate that currency depreciations exert a

significant negative effect on balance sheets. A depreciation of 10 percent is associated with a ratio of

capital expenditures to assets of between 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points less for firms with outstanding

stocks of foreign currency bonds in the year following the depreciation. This result is robust to different

inference techniques and to controlling for a large number of potential confounders.

Keywords: fixed investment, bond issuance, currency mismatch, balance sheets

Capital flows-at-risk: push, pull and the role of policy, 18/08/2020

BIS

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/capital-flows-at-risk-push-

Research Hub

pull-and-the-role-of-policy.pdf

Working Paper

The authors characterise the probability distribution of capital flows for a panel of emerging market

economies conditional on information contained in financial asset prices, with a focus on 'tail' events.

Their framework, based on the quantile regression methodology, allows for a separate role of push and

pull-type factors, and offers insights into the term-structure of these effects. They find that both push

and pull factors have heterogeneous effects across the distribution of capital flows, with the strongest

reactions in the left tail.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 13:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aSANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST : Montare and Avalon Energy Enter into Agreement Regarding SandRidge Permian Trust
PR
09:30aAmazon Rolls Out Wellness Tracker
DJ
09:30aStevens Gold Nevada Inc.Completes Drilling on Black Point Property
NE
09:28aCHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL : Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2020 and supplementary information in relation to the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
09:28aADLER MODEMÄRKTE : Annual general meeting of adler modemärkte ag to be held as virtual meeting on 8 october 2020
PU
09:28aCHONGQING MACHINERY & ELECTRIC : Articles of Association
PU
09:28aDROP S A : 13/2020 Wykaz akcjonariuszy posiadających co najmniej 5% liczby głosów na ZWZA w dniu 27 sierpnia 2020 r.
PU
09:28aREALNETWORKS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:28aFAU Study Finds Health Care Professionals Will Accept Money to Violate Privacy Law
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
2AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : to sell assets to boost pandemic-hit finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group