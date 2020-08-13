|
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból (2020.08.13-08.26.)
08/27/2020 | 09:08am EDT
Válogatás a nemzetközi intézmények és külföldi jegybankok publikációiból
2020. augusztus 13 - augusztus 26.
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
|
1.
|
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
|
3
|
2.
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
|
4
|
3.
|
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
|
6
|
4.
|
4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA
|
7
|
5.
|
5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS
|
8
|
6.
|
6. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK
|
9
|
7.
|
7. MAKROGAZDASÁG
|
9
|
8.
|
8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA
|
11
|
9.
|
9. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS
|
14
|
10.
|
10. SZANÁLÁS
|
15
|
11.
|
11. STATISZTIKA
|
15
|
12.
|
12. PÉNZÜGYI ISMERETTERJESZTÉS, PÉNZÜGYI KULTÚRA
|
16
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
|
Going negative: the ECB's experience, 26/08/2020
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2020/html/ecb.sp200826~77ce66626c.en.html
|
Speech
|
Speech by Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the Roundtable on Monetary
|
|
Policy, Low Interest Rates and Risk Taking at the 35th Congress of the European Economic Association.
|
|
|
|
The Fed's emergency facilities - usage, impact, and early lessons
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/review/r200814d.htm
|
Central Bankers'
|
Remarks (via videoconference) by Mr Daleep Singh, Executive Vice President and Head of the Markets
|
Speech
|
Group of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, at the Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, 8 July 2020.
|
|
|
|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 21 August 2020, 25/08/2020
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fst200825.en.html
|
Press Release
|
Commentary:
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fs200825.en.html
|
|
|
|
Meeting of 15-16 July 2020, 20/08/2020
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2020/html/ecb.mg200820~c30e2e26b9.en.html
|
Press Release
|
|
|
Reduction in frequency of 7-day US dollar liquidity-providing operations as of 1 September 2020,
|
ECB
|
20/08/2020
|
Press Release
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200820~4c0e97dec5.en.html
|
|
|
|
The provision of euro liquidity through the ECB's swap and repo operations, 19/08/2020
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/blog/date/2020/html/ecb.blog200819~0d1d04504a.en.html
|
Press Release
|
Blog post by Fabio Panetta and Isabel Schnabel, Members of the Executive Board of the ECB
|
|
|
|
ECB and Central Bank of the Republic of San Marino set up repo line to provide euro liquidity,
|
ECB
|
18/08/2020
|
Press Release
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200818_1~46f5b14600.en.html
|
|
|
|
ECB and National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia set up repo line to provide euro liquidity,
|
ECB
|
18/08/2020
|
Press Release
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200818~6f97d2eefb.en.html
|
|
|
|
Results of the June 2020 survey on credit terms and conditions in euro-denominated securities
|
ECB
|
financing and over-the-counter derivatives markets (SESFOD), 21/08/2020
|
Publication
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/other/SESFOD_2020Q2_report~e11d3b929e.en.pdf?f06924cf86
|
+
|
6f4cf423241de607f6aeb8
|
Press Release
|
Related press release:
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/date/2020/html/ecb.pr200821~0b5232b195.en.html
|
|
|
|
Does quantitative easing boost bank lending to the real economy or cause other bank asset
|
BIS
|
reallocation? - The case of the UK, 18/08/2020
|
Research Hub
|
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/does-quantitative-easing-
|
Working Paper
|
boost-bank-lending.pdf
|
|
The authors investigate the impact of the asset purchase program (APP) introduced by the Bank of
|
|
England (BOE) in 2009 on the composition of assets of UK banks, and the implications for bank lending
|
|
to the real economy, using a unique database on the program. Knowing the identity of the banks that
|
|
receive reserves injections through the BOE's APP (QE banks) provides us with an ideal empirical design
|
|
for a difference-in-differences exercise.
|
3
|
Keywords: monetary policy, quantitative easing, bank lending.
|
|
|
|
When it's better to be a debtor, 20/08/2020
|
OMFIF
|
https://www.omfif.org/2020/08/when-its-better-to-be-a-debtor/?utm_source=omfifupdate
|
Commentary
|
A new era of inflation - or deflation - would create financial winners and losers among the world's
|
|
major lender and borrower economies. An inflationary macroeconomic environment tends to benefit
|
|
holders of equities and punish holders of bonds. For most advanced debtor economies, equities take
|
|
up a higher share of foreign assets than foreign liabilities. This means that an inflationary world
|
|
economy would help to reduce the NIIPs of debtor economies. A deflationary one would have the
|
|
opposite effect.
|
|
|
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
|
Culture and portfolios: trust, precautionary savings and home ownership, 18/08/2020
|
ECB
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2457~f88451401b.en.pdf?b2990d0ecb0d8d2360
|
Publication
|
e3c908a16f3264
|
|
This paper shows that individual beliefs on the effectiveness of formal and informal sources of risk
|
|
sharing determine financial precautionary behavior. We present empirical evidence demonstrating that
|
|
higher trust in public insurance systems reduces net liquid wealth while higher trust in communal
|
|
insurance increases it. This dichotomy is consistent with theories on access to private risk sharing
|
|
networks. Moreover, we find that both types of trust associate positively with the probability to take
|
|
on financial risk for the purpose of becoming a homeowner and the related loan-to-value ratio. Our
|
|
findings are robust across a wide range of econometric controls and specifications.
|
|
Keywords: Household Saving, Portfolio Liquidity, Public and Communal Insurance
|
|
|
|
Corporate dollar debt and depreciations: all's well that ends well?, 24/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work879.htm
|
Working Paper
|
This paper explores the effect of depreciations on investment when firms hold foreign currency debt.
|
|
The paper employs a novel database of stocks of foreign currency bonds issued by seven thousand firms
|
|
from emerging economies in 2000-2015. The results indicate that currency depreciations exert a
|
|
significant negative effect on balance sheets. A depreciation of 10 percent is associated with a ratio of
|
|
capital expenditures to assets of between 0.3 and 0.6 percentage points less for firms with outstanding
|
|
stocks of foreign currency bonds in the year following the depreciation. This result is robust to different
|
|
inference techniques and to controlling for a large number of potential confounders.
|
|
Keywords: fixed investment, bond issuance, currency mismatch, balance sheets
|
|
|
|
Capital flows-at-risk: push, pull and the role of policy, 18/08/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/working-paper/2020/capital-flows-at-risk-push-
|
Research Hub
|
pull-and-the-role-of-policy.pdf
|
Working Paper
|
The authors characterise the probability distribution of capital flows for a panel of emerging market
|
|
economies conditional on information contained in financial asset prices, with a focus on 'tail' events.
|
|
Their framework, based on the quantile regression methodology, allows for a separate role of push and
|
|
pull-type factors, and offers insights into the term-structure of these effects. They find that both push
|
|
and pull factors have heterogeneous effects across the distribution of capital flows, with the strongest
|
|
reactions in the left tail.
|
4
|
|