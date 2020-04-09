Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.04.09-04.15.)

|
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
1. KORONAVÍRUS.......................................................................................................................................................
3
2. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ...........................................................................................................................
7
3. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK .............................................................................................................
7
4. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ............................................................................................
9
5. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA ..................................................................................
10
6. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS.....................................................................................................
11
7. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK..............................................................................................................
11
8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA.........................................................................................................................
11
9. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS .....................................................................................................................
13
10. STATISZTIKA.......................................................................................................................................................
13
1. KORONAVÍRUS
Press conference on the EU response to the coronavirus crisis
EU
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/04/15/remarks-by-president-charles-
Speech
michel-at-the-press-conference-on-the-eu-response-to-the-coronavirus-crisis/
Remarks by President Charles Michel at the press conference on the EU response to the coronavirus crisis,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interview with Mario Centeno, President of the Eurogroup, recorded on 14 April 2020, and published on
|
|
Handelsblad (the Netherlands).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Bank Governors meeting on 15 April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meeting on 9 April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
n.pdf?956f803d5b3b991e91ef913f67b308f4
|
|
|
|
|
|
al_info_covid~563fccc78b.en.pdf?2af60f6e2174d30d0e8ed2b4ed934bc3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
State aid: Commission approves prolongation and modification of the French "Fonds de solidarité"
EU
scheme for small enterprises in temporary financial difficulties due to coronavirus outbreak, 15/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_665
|
State aid: Commission approves Czech scheme of up to €37 million to support investments in the
EU
production of coronavirus-relevant products, 15/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_654
|
State aid: Commission approves German guarantee scheme to stabilise trade credit insurance market in
EU
coronavirus outbreak, 14/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_653
|
State aid: Commission approves Italian guarantee scheme to support the economy in coronavirus
EU
outbreak, 14/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_655
|
State aid: Commission approves Italian guarantee scheme to support self-employed workers, SMEs and
EU
mid-caps affected by coronavirus outbreak, 14/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_656
|
State aid: Commission approves €10 billion French guarantee scheme to support domestic credit
EU
insurance market in coronavirus outbreak, 12/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_650
|
State aid: Commission approves Belgian scheme deferring payment by Walloon airports of concession
EU
fees to mitigate economic impact of coronavirus outbreak, 11/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_645
|
State aid: Commission approves €455 million Swedish guarantee scheme to support airlines affected by
EU
coronavirus outbreak, 11/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_647
|
State aid: Commission approves Belgian guarantee scheme mobilising €50 billion support for companies
EU
affected by coronavirus outbreak, 11/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_648
|
State aid: Commission approves €3.3 billion Romanian scheme to support SMEs in coronavirus outbreak,
EU
11/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_649
|
State aid: Commission approves amendments to previously approved German schemes to further
EU
support economy in coronavirus outbreak, 11/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_651
|
State aid: Commission approves €150 million Lithuanian schemes to support economy in coronavirus
EU
outbreak, 10/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_644
|
State aid: Commission approves €115 million Polish scheme to support economy in coronavirus
EU
outbreak, 10/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_635
|
State aid: Commission approves guarantee scheme of up to €3 billion to support the Flemish economy
EU
in coronavirus outbreak, 10/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_636
|
State aid: Commission approves €15 billion Austrian liquidity scheme to support the economy in the
EU
coronavirus outbreak, 09/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_633
|
State aid: Commission approves €1 billion Croatian schemes to support companies affected by
EU
coronavirus outbreak, 09/04/2020
Press Release
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_20_640
|
EU banks sail through the Corona crisis with sound capital ratios, 14/04/2020
EBA
https://eba.europa.eu/eu-banks-sail-through-corona-crisis-sound-capital-ratios
Press release
Fiscal Policies to Contain the Damage from COVID-19,15/04/2020
IMF
https://blogs.imf.org/2020/04/15/fiscal-policies-to-contain-the-damage-from-covid-19/
Blog Post
Blog Post by Vitor Gaspar (Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the IMF), W. Raphael Lam (senior
|
|
Affairs Department of the IMF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
four-on-international-monetary-affairs-and-development
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fabio M. Natalucci (Deputy Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint Statement by the OECD Development Assistance Committee on the Covid-19 crisis, 09/04/2020
OECD
http://www.oecd.org/newsroom/joint-statement-by-the-oecd-development-assistance-committee-on-
Press Release
the-covid-19-crisis.htm
|
Streamlining Procedures for Board Consideration of The Fund's Emergency Financing During Exceptional
IMF
Circumstances Involving A Pandemic, 09/04/2020
Policy Paper
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Policy-Papers/Issues/2020/04/09/Streamlining-Procedures-for-
|
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted an unprecedented shock on the global economy and created an
|
|
such circumstances, the paper proposes measures to expedite Board consideration and approval of
|
|
Credit Facility, respectively, completion of reviews and requests for changes in access in existing
|
|
by shortening the circulation period for Board documents. The paper also proposes extending the use of
|
|
during a global pandemic.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Press Release
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a human toll and has unleashed a series of shocks on the Fund's entire
|
|
market and developing country (EMDC) members face urgent and unprecedented financing needs,
|
|
urgent financing needs, the paper proposes to enhance the Fund's emergency financing toolkit, through
|
|
members, and the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF), available to Poverty Reduction Growth Trust-eligible
|
|
may be extended by the Executive Board.
Related press release:
|
|
enhance-emergency-financing-toolkit-us-billion
|
COVID-19 pandemic: Financial stability implications and policy measures taken, 15/04/2020
FSB
https://www.fsb.org/wp-content/uploads/P150420.pdf
Publication
+
This report sets out the financial stability implications of COVID-19 and policy measures taken to address
Press Release
them. The report was delivered to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors ahead of their virtual
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
financial-stability-implications-of-covid-19/
|
FSB Chair's letter to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors: April 2020, 14/04/2020
FSB
https://www.fsb.org/2020/04/fsb-chairs-letter-to-g20-finance-ministers-and-central-bank-governors-
Publication
april-2020/
+
|
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today published a letter from its Chair, Randal K. Quarles, to G20 Finance
|
|
twin challenge that the global financial system must respond to in the face of COVID-19: First, a
|
|
restricted activity. Second, marked uncertainty about the value of a wide range of assets, which greatly
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
covid-19-response/
|
Tax and Fiscal Policy in Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Strengthening Confidence and Resilience,
OECD
15/04/2020
Publication
https://read.oecd-ilibrary.org/view/?ref=128_128575-o6raktc0aa&title=Tax-and-Fiscal-Policy-in-
+
Response-to-the-Coronavirus-Crisis
Press Release
This report focuses on how tax policy can aid governments in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. The report
|
|
limit the adverse impacts on their citizens and their economies. Through various measures, countries
|
|
will need to be adapted to the evolving health and economic challenges. The report finds that specific
|
|
support and adaptation of tax rules that benefit all countries.
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
businesses-through-containment-then-shift-to-bolstering-recovery.htm
2. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
ECB and Hrvatska narodna banka set up swap line to provide euro liquidity, 15/04/2020
|
|
|
|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 10 April, 15/04/2020
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fst200415.en.html
Press Release
Commentary:
|
|
ECB Meeting of 18 March 2020, 09/04/2020
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2020/html/ecb.mg200409_1~baf4b2ad06.en.html
Press Release
ECB Meeting of 11-12 March 2020, 09/04/2020
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/accounts/2020/html/ecb.mg200409~0026941ce4.en.html
Press Release
The growth of non-bank finance and new monetary policy tools, 15/04/2020
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/economic-
Publication
research/resbull/2020/html/ecb.rb200415~49a80213ca.en.html
How does the presence of "shadow banks" - non-bank, unregulated financial intermediaries - affect the
|
|
model with both bank and non-bank financial institutions. A crucial part of the model is that banks
|
|
financial crisis. Non-banks are then left without a lender-of-last-resort, and central bank liquidity
|
|
facilities to non-banks and purchasing illiquid assets are then essential measures to tackle a liquidity crisis.
|
ECB Survey of Monetary Analysts (SMA), 14/04/2020
ECB
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/stats/ecb_surveys/sma/shared/pdf/ecb.sma202004_questionnaire.en.pdf?
Publication
2c10d1cad739c736cf73f49ea570274d
3. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
The General Board of the European Systemic Risk Board held its 37th regular meeting on 2 April 2020,
ESRB
09/04/2020
Press Release
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/news/pr/date/2020/html/esrb.pr200409~a26cc93c59.en.html
|
|
|
|
|
|
We design a statistical model for measuring the homogeneity of a financial network that evolves over
|
|
more inclined to distribute their assets equally among partners, or if they rather concentrate their
|
|
capture time dependencies and to make our measures comparable across time. We apply the model on
|
|
development of the financial crisis in 2008 as well as the beginnings of the European sovereign debt crisis
in 2011. Our analysis highlights an overall increasing trend for network homogeneity, whereby core banks
|
|
Keywords: latent variable models, dynamic networks, austrian interbank market, systemic risk, bayesian
|
|
|
ESRB risk dashboard, April 2020 (Issue 31), 09/04/2020
ESRB
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard200409~e85956ecc9.en.pdf?0575
Publication
bda2ceff52db76b6e9bc9cb19a33
|
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard200409_overviewnote~e0ffeb79f
|
|
Annex I.:
|
|
42dcd5894.en.pdf?2b3c1491b066a7bcac47033a0f002232
|
|
https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard_annex2_200409~7133e928d6.en
|
|
|
Global Financial Stability Report, 14/04/2020
IMF
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR/Issues/2020/04/14/global-financial-stability-report-april-
Publication
2020
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic poses unprecedented health, economic, and financial stability
|
|
spiked, while expectations of widespread defaults led to a surge in borrowing costs. Several factors
|
|
trades, dealers' balance-sheet constraints, and a deterioration in market liquidity. Emerging market
|
|
tightened at an unprecedented speed.
Related transcript:
|
|
release-of-april-2020-global-financial-stability-report
Transcript of the presentation made by Tobias Adrian, Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets
|
|
International bank lending and corporate debt structure, 15/04/2020
BIS
https://www.bis.org/publ/work857.htm
Working Paper
Using a cross-country sample of bank-dependent public firms the paper examines the international
|
|
US firms' liabilities vis-à-vis banks, non-bank lenders and bond markets evolve after an increase in capital
|
|
firms experience a reduction in credit lines but not in term loans from EU banks. In addition, US firms are
|
|
non-bank financial institutions, without increasing borrowing from corporate bond markets. These results
|
|
providing loans to corporations, can help overcome cuts in cross-border bank funding.
|
|
intermediaries.
4. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS
Letter from Andrea Enria, Chair of the Supervisory Board, to Mr Giegold, MEP, on secondments of
ECB/SSM
national experts to ECB Banking Supervision, 15/04/2020
Press Release
https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/ecb/pub/pdf/ssm.mepletter200414_Giegold~da3fdd5ed9.e
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pdf?4d904e58aa53b1ba7eb5c3788e95189b
|
Fight against money laundering: towards an EU list of high risk countries, 15/04/2020
EU
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/committees/hu/fight-against-money-laundering-towards-a/product-
Press Release
details/20200414CAN54422
|
EBA issues updated Guidelines on equivalence of non-EU authorities for participation in supervisory
EBA
colleges, 15/04/2020
Press Release
https://eba.europa.eu/eba-issues-updated-guidelines-equivalence-non-eu-authorities-participation-
|
|
EBA publishes phase 1 of its technical package on reporting framework 2.10, 09/04/2020
EBA
https://eba.europa.eu/eba-publishes-phase-1-its-technical-package-reporting-framework-210
Press Release
ESMA issues positive opinions on short selling bans by Austrian FMA, Belgian FSMA, French AMF, Greek
ESMA
HCMC and Spanish CNMV, 15/04/2020
Press Release
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-issues-positive-opinions-short-selling-bans-
|
|
|
|
ESMA postpones publication dates for annual non-equity transparency calculations and quarterly SI
|
ESMA
|
data, 09/04/2020
|
Press Release
|
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-postpones-publication-dates-annual-non-
|
|
equity-transparency-calculations
|
|
|
|
ESMA promotes coordinated action regarding benchmarks external audit requirements, 09/04/2020
|
ESMA
|
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-promotes-coordinated-action-regarding-
|
Press Release
|
benchmarks-external-audit
|
|
|
|
ESMA extends MiFID II/MiFIR transparency review report consultation to 14 June 2020, 09/04/2020
|
ESMA
|
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-extends-mifid-iimifir-transparency-review-
|
Press Release
|
report-consultation-14-june-2020
|
|
|
|
ESMA sets out supervisory expectations on publication of investment funds periodic reports,
|
ESMA
|
09/04/2020
|
Press Release
|
https://www.esma.europa.eu/press-news/esma-news/esma-sets-out-supervisory-expectations-
|
|
publication-investment-funds-periodic
|
|
|
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
|
Volatility spillovers and capital buffers among the G-SIBs,14/04/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/publ/work856.htm
|
Working Paper
|
The paper assesses the dynamics of volatility spillovers among global systemically important banks
|
|
(G-SIBs). It measures spillovers using vector-autoregressive models of range volatility of the equity prices
|
|
of G-SIBs, together with machine learning methods. The authors then compare the size of these spillovers
|
|
with the degree of systemic importance measured by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's G-SIB
|
|
bucket designations.
|
|
Keywords: G-SIBs, contagion, connectedness, bank capital, cross validation
|
|
|
|
Report on the Fifth IOSCO Hedge Funds Survey, 15/04/2020
|
IOSCO
|
https://www.iosco.org/library/pubdocs/pdf/IOSCOPD653.pdf
|
Publication
|
|
+
|
This report presents the analysis of the fifth edition of the IOSCO Hedge Funds Survey, which is based on
|
Press Release
|
data collected as at 30th September 2018. In 2009, the G20 highlighted increased regulatory oversight of
|
|
hedge funds and hedge fund managers as a priority, including the disclosure of appropriate information
|
|
on an ongoing basis to supervisors and regulators. In response, IOSCO undertook the hedge funds survey
|
|
to provide insight into the hedge funds industry at a global level. Conducted on a biennial basis and now
|
|
in its fifth edition, this exercise has developed a repeated cross-section of data, making it an integral part
|
|
of IOSCO's policy work in the investment management sector.
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
https://www.iosco.org/news/pdf/IOSCONEWS565.pdf
|
|
|
5. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA
|
EIB to launch new report on digitalisation in the EU and US - Monday 20 April 2020, 14/04/2020
|
EU
|
https://www.eib.org/en/press/all/2020-098-eib-to-launch-new-report-on-digitalisation-in-the-eu-and-
|
Press Release
|
us-monday-20-april-2020
|
|
|
|
Addressing the regulatory, supervisory and oversight challenges raised by "global stablecoin"
|
FSB
|
arrangements: Consultative document, 14/04/2020
|
Publication
|
https://www.fsb.org/2020/04/addressing-the-regulatory-supervisory-and-oversight-challenges-raised-
|
+
|
by-global-stablecoin-arrangements-consultative-document/
|
Press Release
|
This consultation sets out 10 high-level recommendations to address the regulatory, supervisory and
|
|
oversight challenges raised by "global stablecoin" arrangements. The FSB's recommendations call for
|
|
regulation, supervision and oversight that is proportionate to the risks, and stress the need for flexible,
|
|
efficient, inclusive, and multi-sectoralcross-border cooperation, coordination and information sharing
|
|
arrangements that take into account the evolution of "global stablecoin" arrangements and the risks they
|
|
may pose over time. The report also highlights key international financial regulatory standards from the
|
|
Basel Committee, the Financial Action Task Force, the Committee of Payments and Market Infrastructures
|
|
and the International Organization of Securities Commissions that could apply to "global stablecoins".
|
|
Keywords: EMDEs, FinTech
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
https://www.fsb.org/2020/04/fsb-consults-on-regulatory-supervisory-and-oversight-recommendations-
|
|
for-global-stablecoin-arrangements/
|
|
|
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
|
Payment aspects of financial inclusion in the fintech era, 04/2020
|
BIS
|
https://www.bis.org/cpmi/publ/d191.htm
|
Publication
|
Technological innovation has made major inroads into financial services, especially payments. The pace of
|
|
innovation has substantially increased in the past five years, leading to the "era of fintech". Fintech
|
|
presents both opportunities and challenges for financial access and inclusion. It can support improved
|
|
access to safe transaction accounts and encourage their frequent use. However, it is not a panacea and
|
|
there are risks that need to be managed.
|
|
|
6. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS
7. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK
|
Enhancing Cross-border Payments - Stage 1 report to the G20, 09/04/2020
|
FSB
|
https://www.fsb.org/2020/04/enhancing-cross-border-payments-stage-1-report-to-the-g20/
|
Publication
|
The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today published the Stage 1 report of its project to develop a roadmap
|
+
|
Press Release
|
to enhance cross-border payments. This report, which is being delivered to the G20, provides an
|
|
assessment of existing arrangements and challenges for global cross-border payments. The report
|
|
concludes with some preliminary thoughts on areas to consider when developing the eventual roadmap,
|
|
which will include practical steps and indicative timeframes. These include questions to explore a range of
|
|
topics that fall under four broad categories: operational improvement of payment infrastructures;
|
|
standardisation of data and market practice; legal, regulatory and oversight framework; and progress
|
|
monitoring and information sharing.
|
|
Related press release:
|
|
https://www.fsb.org/2020/04/fsb-reports-on-its-work-to-develop-a-roadmap-to-enhance-global-cross-
|
|
border-payments/
|
|
|
8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
|
Interview with Le Parisien
|
ECB
|
Interview with Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, conducted by Matthieu Pelloli and published on 9
|
Interview
|
April 2020
|
|
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2020/html/ecb.in200408~2e7bcefbe5.en.html
|
|
|
|
ECOFIN Press videoconference
|
EU
|
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/SPEECH_20_646
|
Speech
|
Remarks by Commissioner Mr. Paolo Gentiloni at the Eurogroup press conference, 9 April 2020
|
|
|
|
Press videoconference after Eurogroup meeting
|
EU
|
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/04/09/remarks-by-mario-centeno-
|
Speeches
|
following-the-eurogroup-videoconference-of-9-april-2020/
|
+
|
Remarks by Mário Centeno, the President of the Eurogroup following the Eurogroup videoconference of
|
Letters
|
9 April 2020
|
+
|
|
Press Release
|
https://www.esm.europa.eu/press-releases/klaus-regling-european-response-corona-crisis
|
|
Remarks by ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling at Eurogroup press conference, 9 April 2020
|
|
Statement by the President of the European Council Charles Michel following the agreement of the
|
|
Eurogroup, 10/04/2020
|
|
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/04/10/statement-by-the-president-of-
|
|
the-european-council-charles-michel-following-the-agreement-of-the-eurogroup/
|
|
Letter by the President of the Eurogroup, Mario Centeno, to the President of the European Council,
|
|
Charles Michel, on the coordinated response to the COVD-19 pandemic, 10/04/2020
|
|
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/media/43300/200410_peg-centeno-letter-to-pec-michel_covid.pdf
|
|
Report on the comprehensive economic policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 09/04/2020
|
|
https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/04/09/report-on-the-comprehensive-
|
|
economic-policy-response-to-the-covid-19-pandemic/
|
|
|
|
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva Creates External Advisory Group, 10/04/2020
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/04/10/pr20147-imf-managing-director-kristalina-
|
Press Release
|
georgieva-creates-external-advisory-group
|
|
|
|
The Managing Director's Global Policy Agenda, Spring Meetings 2020 : Exceptional Times Exceptional
|
IMF
|
Action, 15/04/2020
|
Policy Paper
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/Policy-Papers/Issues/2020/04/15/The-Managing-Directors-Global-
|
|
Policy-Agenda-Spring-Meetings-2020-Exceptional-Times-49328
|
|
Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva's Global Policy Agenda, Exceptional Times, Exceptional Action,
|
|
highlights three priorities for policymakers around the world: protect lives, protect livelihoods, and plan
|
|
for the recovery. She says "The reality is that anyone's fight against the #COVID-19 virus is everyone's
|
|
fight. More than ever we need global solidarity, a common resolve, and coordinated international efforts.
|
|
And with so many countries short on resources, we need to give more support to those most in need".
|
|
|
|
World Economic Outlook, 14/04/2020
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WEO/Issues/2020/04/14/weo-april-2020
|
Publication
|
The COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting high and rising human costs worldwide, and the necessary protection
|
|
measures are severely impacting economic activity. As a result of the pandemic, the global economy is
|
|
projected to contract sharply by -3 percent in 2020, much worse than during the 2008-09 financial crisis.
|
|
In a baseline scenario--which assumes that the pandemic fades in the second half of 2020 and containment
|
|
efforts can be gradually unwound-the global economy is projected to grow by 5.8 percent in 2021 as
|
|
economic activity normalizes, helped by policy support. The risks for even more severe outcomes,
|
|
however, are substantial.
|
|
|
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
Related transcript: https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/04/14/tr041420-transcript-of-april-2020-world-economic- outlook-press-briefing
Transcript of the presentation made by Gita Gopinath, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department of the IMF, during the press briefing on the World Economic Outlook on 14 April 2020
9. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS
|
Fiscal Monitor, 15/04/2020
|
IMF
|
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/FM/Issues/2020/04/06/fiscal-monitor-april-2020
|
Publication
|
This report argues that fiscal policies are at the forefront of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fiscal
|
|
measures can save lives, protect the most-affected people and firms from the economic impact of the
|
|
pandemic, and prevent the health crisis from turning into a deep long-lasting slump. A key priority is to
|
|
fully accommodate spending on health and emergency services. Global coordination is for a universally
|
|
low-cost vaccine and to support countries with limited health capacity. Large, temporary and targeted
|
|
support is urgently needed for affected workers and firms until the emergency abates. As the shutdowns
|
|
end, broad-based, coordinated fiscal stimulus-where financing conditions permit-will become more
|
|
effective in fostering the recovery.
|
|
|
|
Synthesising good practices in fiscal federalism, 14/04/2020
|
OECD
|
https://doi.org/10.1787/89cd0319-en
|
Publication
|
The design of intergovernmental fiscal relations can help to ensure that tax and spending powers are
|
|
assigned in a way to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth. Decentralisation can enable sub-
|
|
central governments to provide better public services for households and firms, while it can also make
|
|
intergovernmental frameworks more complex, harming equity. The challenges of fiscal federalism are
|
|
multi-faceted and involve difficult trade-offs. This synthesis paper consolidates much of the OECD's work
|
|
on fiscal federalism over the past 15 years, with a particular focus on OECD Economic Surveys. The paper
|
|
identifies a range of good practices on the design of country policies and institutions related strengthening
|
|
fiscal capacity delineating responsibilities across evels of government and improving intergovernmental
|
|
co-ordination.
|
|
Keywords: fiscal relations, decentralisation, fiscal federalism.
|
|
|
10. STATISZTIKA
MNB - Válogatás a nemzetközi pénzügyi és gazdasági intézmények dokumentumaiból
|
Main Economic Indicators, Volume 2020 Issue 4, 11/04/2020
|
OECD
|
https://doi.org/10.1787/58177352-en
|
Publication
|
The monthly Main Economic Indicators (MEI) presents comparative statistics that provide an overview of
|
|
recent international economic developments for OECD countries, the euro zone and a number of non-
|
|
member economies.
|
|
|
* * *
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 12:35:02 UTC
|
|