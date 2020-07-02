|
Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.07.02-08)
07/09/2020 | 09:33am EDT
VÁLOGATÁS
az ECB, az ESRB, az EU, az EBA, az EIOPA, az
ESMA, az IMF, a BIS, az OECD és a IAIS dokumentumaiból
2020. JÚLIUS 2 - 8.
TARTALOMJEGYZÉK
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ ........................................................................................................................... 3
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK ............................................................................................................. 4
3. MIKROPRUDENCIÁLIS FELÜGYELET ÉS SZABÁLYOZÁS ............................................................................................ 6
4. FINTECH, KRIPTOVALUTÁK, MESTERSÉGES INTELLIGENCIA .................................................................................... 8
5. ZÖLD PÉNZÜGYEK, FENNTARTHATÓ FEJLŐDÉS ..................................................................................................... 10
6. PÉNZFORGALOM, FIZETÉSI RENDSZEREK .............................................................................................................. 10
7. MAKROGAZDASÁG .............................................................................................................................................. 10
8. ÁLTALÁNOS GAZDASÁGPOLITIKA ......................................................................................................................... 12
9. KÖLTSÉGVETÉSI POLITIKA, ADÓZÁS ..................................................................................................................... 13
10. SZANÁLÁS .......................................................................................................................................................... 13
11. STATISZTIKA ....................................................................................................................................................... 13
1. MONETÁRIS POLITIKA, INFLÁCIÓ
|
Interview with Financial Times https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2020/html/ecb.in200708~8418847210.en.html
Video interview with Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, conducted by Roula Khalaf on 7 July 2020 and posted on 8 July 2020
|
ECB Interview
|
Interview with NRC Handelsblad https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/inter/date/2020/html/ecb.in200707~94b5970eb4.en.html
Interview with Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, conducted by Mark Beunderman on 1 July 2020
|
ECB Interview
|
Unleashing the euro's untapped potential at global level https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2020/html/ecb.sp200707~3eebd4e721.en.html Introductory remarks by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, Meeting with Members of the European Parliament, 7 July 2020
|
ECB Speech
|
In the spirit of European cooperation https://www.bankingsupervision.europa.eu/press/speeches/date/2020/html/ssm.sp200702~c83b8862dc.en.html
Introductory remarks by Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the Salzburg Global webinar, 2 July 2020
|
ECB Speech
|
The ECB's monetary policy during the coronavirus crisis - necessary, suitable and proportionate https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2020/html/ecb.sp200702_1~977101f696.en.pdf?9d8f2f095d607386840fa45fc1ec0636
Presentation by Isabel Schnabel, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, at the Berlin Economic Roundtable, 2 July 2020
|
ECB Presentation
|
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem, 08/07/2020 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fst200708.en.html
Commentary: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pr/wfs/2020/html/ecb.fs200708.en.html
|
ECB Press Release
|
Central banks in parliaments: a text analysis of the parliamentary hearings of the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, 08/07/2020 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2442~e78be127c0.en.pdf?59c45a16b52d3592ebb8244b8ff0a7d5
As the role of central banks expanded, demand for public scrutiny of their actions increased. This paper investigates whether parliamentary hearings, the main tool to hold central banks accountable, are fit for this purpose. Using text analysis, it detects the topics and sentiments in parliamentary hearings of the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve from 1999 to 2019. It shows that, while central bank objectives play the most relevant role in determining the topic, unemployment is negatively associated with the focus of hearings on price stability. Sentiments are more negative when uncertainty is higher and when inflation is more distant from the central bank's inflation aim. These findings suggest that parliamentarians use hearings to scrutinise the performance of central banks in line with their objectives and economic developments, but also that uncertainty is associated with a higher perceived risk of under-performance of central banks.
Keywords: central bank accountability, monetary policy, uncertainty, text analysis
|
ECB Publication + Press Release
|
Who takes the ECB's targeted funding?, 07/07/2020 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2439~a6e61d4b11.en.pdf?0b0fffe7096faf7696abb8eb649fd26e
This paper investigates motives of banks to borrow funds from the ECB through its first two series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) allotted between September 2014 and March 2017. The authors quantify that the top-three parameters that determine banks' take-up decisions are the price of the operation, the amount of eligible collateral of the bank, and the composition of that collateral. In particular, the opportunity for banks to transform their less liquid assets partly into liquid central bank reserves by pledging these assets as collateral with the central bank is a strong motive for take-up and suggests that accepting a broad set of collateral was important for the monetary easing provided by TLTROs. In addition, we find that the conditions attached to TLTRO participation and take-up played an important role in creating broad-based participation across banks of different financial strength and size.
Keywords: monetary policy operations, funding for lending, targeted longer-term refinancing operations, take-up behaviour, dynamic Tobit panel.
|
ECB Publication
|
What's up with the Phillips Curve?, 02/07/2020 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2435~42e97b8aaf.en.pdf?4503534454a3d3d8a4361e87131fc264
The business cycle is alive and well, and real variables respond to it more or less as they always did. Witness the Great Recession. Inflation, in contrast, has gone quiescent. This paper studies the sources of this disconnect using VARs and an estimated DSGE model. It finds that the disconnect is due primarily to the muted reaction of inflation to cost pressures, regardless of how they are measured - a flat aggregate supply curve. A shift in policy towards more forceful inflation stabilization also appears to have played some role by reducing the impact of demand shocks on the real economy. The evidence rules out stories centered around changes in the structure of the labor market or in how we should measure its tightness.
Keywords: inflation, unemployment, monetary policy trade-off, VARs, DSGE models
|
ECB Publication
|
International spillovers of forward guidance shocks, 03/07/2020 https://www.bis.org/publ/work870.htm
The authors estimate a two-country model of the US and Canada over the post 2009 sample to study the cross-country spillovers of forward guidance shocks. To do so, the paper proposes a method to identify forward guidance shocks during the fixed interest rate regime. US forward guidance shocks have a larger impact than conventional monetary policy shocks. A 2 quarter expansionary forward guidance shock decreases Canadian output by about 0.2% to 0.4% on impact. The effect of US forward guidance shocks on Canadian output, unlike conventional policy shocks, depends crucially on the state of the US risk premium shock. The estimated forward guidance shocks coincide with significant US monetary policy announcements such as the introduction of calendar based guidance.
Keywords: forward guidance shocks, identification, spillovers, zero lower bound.
|
BIS Working Paper
2. PÉNZÜGYI STABILITÁS, PÉNZÜGYI PIACOK
Interview with La Repubblica (Italy)
https://www.esm.europa.eu/interviews/nicola-giammarioli-interview-la-repubblica-italy
Interview with ESM Secretary General Nicola Giammarioli, Published in La Repubblica (Italy), 6 July 2020
EU Interview
MD's Keynote Speech-National Development Bank in Lithuania: Aims and Effective Governance https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/07/02/sp070220-md-remarks-lithuania
Keynote speech by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, at an online discussion organised by the Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda, on 2 July 2020
IMF Speech
The General Board of the European Systemic Risk Board held its 38th regular meeting on 25 June 2020, 02/07/2020 https://www.esrb.europa.eu/news/pr/date/2020/html/esrb.pr200702~87d1563eba.en.html
ESRB Press Release
Compositional effects of O-SII capital buffers and the role of monetary policy, 06/07/2020 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2440~8b02008894.en.pdf?d36a08019171e830db51450d4f8b0000
The authors investigate the impact of macroprudential capital requirements on bank lending behaviour across economic sectors, focusing on their potentially heterogenous effects and transmission channel. By employing confidential loan-level data for the euro area over 2015- 18, they find that the reaction of banks to structural capital surcharges depends on the level of the required capital buffer and the economic sector of the borrowing counterpart. Although tighter buffer requirements correspond to stronger lending contractions, targeted banks curtail their lending towards credit institutions the most, while leaving loan supply to non-financial corporations almost unchanged. They find that this lending is mitigated when banks resort to central bank funding. These results have important policy implications as they provide evidence on the impact of macroprudential policy frameworks and their interaction with unconventional monetary policies.
Keywords: Macroprudential Policy, Unconventional Monetary Policy, Credit Supply, Loanlevel Data, Large Exposure.
ECB Publication
Drivers of European public debt management, 03/07/2020 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2437~32efaaf1fe.en.pdf?0342ca432ad0f58dc820765d0cd31267
This study analyses the choice of government debt managers in the euro area between issuing short‐term or long‐term debt over the period 1992‐2017. Debt managers increased short‐term debt issuance in response to higher interest rate spreads and to rising government debt, notably in vulnerable, high‐debt countries. Thus, lower long‐ term rates as a result of ECB's Quantitative Easing (QE) triggered debt managers to focus debt issuance on the long‐term end. Moreover, the usual increase in debt maturity when debt rises ceases to operate when QE is active, possibly because markets perceived it as a backstop to the government bond market. However, limited QE experience calls for caution in interpreting the results.
Keywords: debt maturity, Quantitative Easing, debt management, reaction function.
ECB Publication
ESRB risk dashboard, July 2020 (Issue 32), 02/07/2020 https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard200702~f86e7401a4.en.pdf?22614b331fc159a4f30e1ac282e782c3
The ESRB risk dashboard is a set of quantitative and qualitative indicators of systemic risk in the EU financial system. The composition and presentation of the ESRB risk dashboard were reviewed in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Overview note: https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard200702_overviewnote~704cb9485c.en.pdf?4bf04d3765da42d1fa26a5a9dbd5b040
ESRB Publication
