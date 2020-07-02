Válogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.07.02-08)

Interview with La Repubblica (Italy)

https://www.esm.europa.eu/interviews/nicola-giammarioli-interview-la-repubblica-italy

Interview with ESM Secretary General Nicola Giammarioli, Published in La Repubblica (Italy), 6 July 2020

MD's Keynote Speech-National Development Bank in Lithuania: Aims and Effective Governance https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2020/07/02/sp070220-md-remarks-lithuania

Keynote speech by Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, at an online discussion organised by the Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda, on 2 July 2020

The General Board of the European Systemic Risk Board held its 38th regular meeting on 25 June 2020, 02/07/2020 https://www.esrb.europa.eu/news/pr/date/2020/html/esrb.pr200702~87d1563eba.en.html

Compositional effects of O-SII capital buffers and the role of monetary policy, 06/07/2020 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2440~8b02008894.en.pdf?d36a08019171e830db51450d4f8b0000

The authors investigate the impact of macroprudential capital requirements on bank lending behaviour across economic sectors, focusing on their potentially heterogenous effects and transmission channel. By employing confidential loan-level data for the euro area over 2015- 18, they find that the reaction of banks to structural capital surcharges depends on the level of the required capital buffer and the economic sector of the borrowing counterpart. Although tighter buffer requirements correspond to stronger lending contractions, targeted banks curtail their lending towards credit institutions the most, while leaving loan supply to non-financial corporations almost unchanged. They find that this lending is mitigated when banks resort to central bank funding. These results have important policy implications as they provide evidence on the impact of macroprudential policy frameworks and their interaction with unconventional monetary policies.

Keywords: Macroprudential Policy, Unconventional Monetary Policy, Credit Supply, Loanlevel Data, Large Exposure.

Drivers of European public debt management, 03/07/2020 https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecb.wp2437~32efaaf1fe.en.pdf?0342ca432ad0f58dc820765d0cd31267

This study analyses the choice of government debt managers in the euro area between issuing short‐term or long‐term debt over the period 1992‐2017. Debt managers increased short‐term debt issuance in response to higher interest rate spreads and to rising government debt, notably in vulnerable, high‐debt countries. Thus, lower long‐ term rates as a result of ECB's Quantitative Easing (QE) triggered debt managers to focus debt issuance on the long‐term end. Moreover, the usual increase in debt maturity when debt rises ceases to operate when QE is active, possibly because markets perceived it as a backstop to the government bond market. However, limited QE experience calls for caution in interpreting the results.

Keywords: debt maturity, Quantitative Easing, debt management, reaction function.

ESRB risk dashboard, July 2020 (Issue 32), 02/07/2020 https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard200702~f86e7401a4.en.pdf?22614b331fc159a4f30e1ac282e782c3

The ESRB risk dashboard is a set of quantitative and qualitative indicators of systemic risk in the EU financial system. The composition and presentation of the ESRB risk dashboard were reviewed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Overview note: https://www.esrb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/dashboard/esrb.risk_dashboard200702_overviewnote~704cb9485c.en.pdf?4bf04d3765da42d1fa26a5a9dbd5b040

