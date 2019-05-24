Log in
V22 Plc - Result of General Meeting

05/24/2019 | 06:36am EDT

24 May 2019

V22 Plc

("V22" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

V22 Plc announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were passed, including the resolution to approve the withdrawal of the Company’s ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”) from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market.

Accordingly, in line with the previously announced timetable, the Ordinary Shares will be withdrawn from trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from the close of business on Friday, 31 May 2019.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

V22 Plc

Tara Cranswick

tara@v22collection.com

www.v22collection.com

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl

+44 20 7469 0932

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© PRNewswire 2019
