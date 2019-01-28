Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VA, DAV to co-host National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:50am EST

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced that the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic will take place March 31 to April 5 in Snowmass, Colorado.

The annual clinic, hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans), serves as a world leader in adaptive winter sports instruction for injured Veterans, and promotes sports therapy and rehabilitation through adaptive Alpine and Nordic skiing, rock climbing, sled hockey, scuba diving and other adaptive sports and activities.

“Adaptive sports therapy gives freedom to those heroes who have fought for our freedom,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “This clinic empowers Veterans to move past perceived limitations, reach their own personal victories and prove the impossible is possible.”

For many of the hundreds of Veterans who participate in the clinic, the adaptive sports journey is just beginning. For others, it becomes a way of life in Snowmass and is a passion they take back home. The hope is Veterans will build upon this experience and continue to lead active, healthy lives. Nearly 390 Veterans participated in the event in 2018.

“For those of us who were seriously injured in military service and have spent years being told our abilities are now limited, there is nothing more empowering than coming to this clinic and being able to prove how much we really can do,” said DAV National Commander Dennis Nixon, a Vietnam Veteran and amputee. “It’s a dose of confidence and self-reliance that can —and does — truly change lives."

Hundreds of volunteers, strategic corporate partnerships, nonprofit organizations and individual donors make this life-changing clinic possible.

Interviews, b-roll, photos and other media opportunities are available leading up to and including the week of the event. For more information, contact: VA’s Jill Atwood at 801-330-1198, jill.atwood@va.gov; and DAV’s Todd Hunter at 321- 217-8255, thunter@dav.org.

0_medium_NDVWSC_logo_RWB_900x209px.png
 


Todd Hunter
DAV (Disabled American Veterans)
3212178255
thunter@dav.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aCANARA BANK : reports 152% jump Q3 profit
AQ
11:01aKIA MOTORS : Naidu to launch trial run of Kia Motors first car in India
AQ
11:01aSWEDBANK : Robur anchor investor when the Nordic Investment Bank issues blue bonds
AQ
11:01aJ-K : Civilian injured after being shot by terrorists
AQ
11:01aQUIMPER'S OFFER FOR AHLSELL : Supplement to the offer document made public
AQ
11:01aOPERATORS GENERAL INSURANCE : The Co-operators acquires Redfords Insurance Brokers
AQ
11:01aKONE CORPORATION : Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10
AQ
11:01aOSSUR HF : Transactions in relation to share buyback program
AQ
11:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES EXCEEDING $100K OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. (NSANY) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : February 8, 2019
GL
11:01aLarson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Uninterruptible Power Supply, 120V AC 50/60Hz
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Nvidia cuts Q4 revenue estimate on weak China demand; shares sink
2BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar fourth-quarter profit misses estimate badly, shares slide
4ATLAS COPCO : ATLAS COPCO : Posts Forecast-Beating 25% Rise in 4Q Net Profit
5VALE : VALE : Faces Spiralling Losses After Brazil Dam Collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.